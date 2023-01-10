Is In/Spectre Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on Kyo Shirodaira’s Japanese light novel series of the same name, ‘In/Spectre’ is a supernatural romance anime. The series follows Kotoko Iwanaga, a mediator between youkai and humanity who plays the critical role of resolving conflict and maintaining peace after becoming their God of Wisdom. She likes Kurou Sakuragawa, a university student who according to Kotoko has some latent supernatural potential that still needs to be explored. Therefore, she ensures that Kurou joins her as an assistant and helps her with crucial responsibilities. Sometime after they have formed the eccentric pair, the duo learns about the mysterious and faceless steel beam-wielding spirit that threatens to destroy the sensitive balance between the youkai and humanity.

As they set out to investigate the case to get to the bottom of things, Kurou and Kotoko soon realize that this issue is unlike any they have encountered so far. First released on January 12, 2022, the supernatural series is all set to return with its second installment. If you wish to watch it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s all the streaming and other information that you are going to need.

What is In/Spectre Season 2 About?

In season 1, Kurou and Kotoko get closer to know one another while they took on many challenging cases. As the emotional bond strengthened, the couple eventually started dating each other. Although the duo no longer has to worry about Saki, their lives are not going to be as smooth as they would want them to be. In season 2, Kurou and Kotoko will take on many unexpected and demanding cases that will test their relationship and professionalism. One of these will be the crucial case for which the couple will visit Totomizu, a seaside tourist destination that is supposedly hiding many dark secrets. Unfortunately, Rikka will only add to their long list of problems, while they continue to try and keep an eye out for her.

Is In/Spectre Season 2 on Netflix?

No, the ‘In/Spectre’ season, 2 is not accessible on the streaming giant. But if you do have a subscription to Netflix, then we recommend watching ‘A Whisker Away.’

Is In/Spectre Season 2 on Hulu?

People who are looking for the show on Hulu will be disappointed since it is not a part of the platform’s official catalog. However, subscribers who are looking for a somewhat similar anime will probably enjoy watching ‘Fruits Basket.’

Is In/Spectre Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, the latest season of the supernatural anime is not going to be included in Amazon Prime’s catalog anytime soon. But one can still rent/purchase the first installment here.

Is In/Spectre Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

The second installment of ‘In/Spectre’ has been licensed for streaming outside Asia by Crunchyroll. Subscribers can stream all the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Is In/Spectre Season 2 on Funimation?

Since the supernatural series is not arriving on Funimation anytime soon, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World‘ or ‘Date A Live.’

Where to Watch In/Spectre Season 2 Online?

Apart from Crunchyroll, ‘In/Spectre’ season 2 will be accessible for streaming on VRV as well. People with a subscription can find the latest episodes of supernatural mystery series here.

How to Stream In/Spectre Season 2 for Free?

Crunchyroll and VRV come with a 30 and 14-day free trial respectively. People who plan to watch the show free of cost can use any one of the two aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

