Is Insomniacs After School on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by Makoto Ojiro, ‘Insomniacs After School’ or ‘Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia’ is a romance anime. The show revolves around Ganta Nakami, an ordinary teenager struggling with insomnia who is desperately trying to balance his life despite suffering from a sleep disorder. He struggles to keep himself awake at school which naturally comes in the way of his desire to lead a normal life.

Luckily, Nakami is not alone and by sheer coincidence, he meets another insomniac who offers to deal with their disorder together so that they can have someone to look up to for support. The story of the two eccentric teenagers has managed to draw the attention of anime fans from all parts of the world. In case you also like the show’s premise and wish to watch it, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

What is Insomniacs After School About?

According to the rumors, Astronomy Club closed its door forever after a girl died and became a ghost. Unlike others, insomniac Ganta Nakami does not believe in the story and when he gets the opportunity, he does not hesitate to enter the Astronomy room all alone. As he tries to use the opportunity to get the much-needed shut-eye, he is terrified to notice that he is not alone there. It turns out that his classmate Isaki Magari is already sleeping there and has also been struggling with insomnia just like Ganta. This marks the beginning of an unlikely friendship between two acquaintances who help each other cope with insomnia by exploring beautiful nights together.

Is Insomniacs After School on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘Insomniacs After School’ in its massive catalog. But there are other romance anime on the platform like ‘A Silent Voice‘ or ‘Flavors of Youth,’ that fans of the genre will definitely love to watch.

Is Insomniacs After School on Hulu?

Hulu has an impressive catalog of anime shows and movies. Unfortunately, that does not include ‘Insomniacs After School.’ Since the series is already destined to release on another platform, Hulu subscribers can instead watch ‘Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You.’

Is Insomniacs After School on Amazon Prime?

The romantic series is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. However, fans can watch other shows of the same genre such as ‘Hitorijime My Hero,’ or ‘Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku.’

Is Insomniacs After School on Funimation?

‘Insomniacs After School’ is highly unlikely to arrive on Funimation even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘My Dress-Up Darling‘ or ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War.’

Is Insomniacs After School on Crunchyroll?

The romance anime is not available on Crunchyroll as of now. People who wish to watch something similar will probably enjoy ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten‘ or ‘TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You.’

Where to Watch Insomniacs After School Online?

‘Insomniacs After School’ is exclusively streaming on HIDIVE. Subscribers can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

How to Stream Insomniacs After School for Free?

HIDIVE comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish the watch the anime free of cost can use the aforementioned offer. But they will have to watch the entire show in the trial period. We encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Romance Anime