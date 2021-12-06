Is Jesse James Keitel’s Jerrie Kennedy Leaving Big Sky?

When plot developments hinted at Jerrie Kennedy’s (Jesse James Keitel) departure from ‘Big Sky,’ fans naturally got quite worked up. Jerrie was a fan-favorite character on the show, and none wanted such an important person to be written off. Moreover, there was also the added worry of whether this news would mean a possible end of the road for Jesse James Keitel. With fans now anxious to find answers to such questions, we decided to jump in and find out!

What Happened To Jerrie Kennedy?

The show first introduces Jerrie Kennedy as a transgender sex worker who dreams of becoming a successful singer. However, Ronald Pergman comes across Jerrie and kidnaps her with the purpose of trafficking her organs. Jerrie is insanely clever and has the ability to stay calm in the face of danger. The show portrays this perfectly as she easily navigates around Ronald’s threats and tries to keep her co-prisoners safe. Following her rescue, her bravery also becomes quite evident as she refuses to shy away from Pergman’s threat, instead choosing to face him head-on.

These brilliant qualities help Jerrie develop, and soon after her rescue, the previous kidnapping victim becomes ready to face the evil the world has to offer. Jerrie even takes on the job of a private investigator with the intention to fight against the very evil that she suffers from in the beginning. However, season 2 gives Jerrie’s character a different story arc as her previously estranged father suddenly turns up in her life and informs her that her mother is fighting cancer. Apart from dealing with such devastating news, her father’s sudden emergence reopens new wounds putting Jerrie in a massive dilemma. However, she finally decides to visit her mother, effectively taking herself away from the action for the time being.

Is Jesse James Keitel Leaving Big Sky?

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Jesse mentioned she won’t be ruled out of ‘Big Sky’ just yet. Her character’s choice to leave the investigation against Ronald Pergman and visit her mother led to fans speculating a sudden exit. However, Jerrie Kennedy is too important of a character to written off so abruptly. Additionally, with Jerrie being integral to the plotline and Ronald Pergman’s story arc still ongoing, the show needs to draw closure before bidding her farewell.

In an October 2021 interview, Jesse talked about her character’s season 2 plotline and seemed excited for the journey ahead. She assured fans of tremendous character development and mentioned that interpersonal relationships will play a massive role in the evolution. Addressing her departure speculations in a November 2021 interview, Jesse confirmed that the current storyline will keep her out of the show for a few episodes. However, she went on to strongly hint at a possible return and said that fans might see her stepping back into her character’s shoes in the future. Additionally, several reports have also confirmed that even though Jesse is absent on-screen as of this moment, she will make a return in season 2’s final episode. Thus, with assurance about the actress’ inevitable return, we can confirm that Jesse James Keitel will not be leaving ‘Big Sky’ anytime soon.

