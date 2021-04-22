Jessica McNamee is an Australian actress who rose to fame in the late 2000s for her roles in popular Australian shows, most notably as Sammy Rafter in the 2008 family drama-comedy ‘Packed to the Rafters.’ Prior to that, in 2007, the actress also appeared in a guest role in the Australian soap opera ‘Home and Away.’ Along with proving her mettle as Sammy Rafter for more than 50 episodes, Jessica secured several roles in films and TV shows and ‘The Vow’ and ‘The Time of Our Lives.’ Ultimately, she bagged the main role in the American version of the comedy series ‘Sirens’ in 2014.

Going from strength to strength, the Aussie beauty has since appeared in major productions like ‘The Meg’ with Jason Statham and ‘Battle of the Sexes’ with Steve Carell and Emma Stone. Jessica recently landed a role in the famous fantasy action video game-inspired movie ‘Mortal Kombat,’ in which she plays one of the leads— Sonya Blade. With a long list of titles to her credit which promises to only get longer, what does the actress do when she is not sporting one of her many roles? Well, let’s take a look at Jessica McNamee’s romantic life and see what kind of “action” the film and TV actress gets up to off-camera.

Jessica McNamee’s Former Relationships

From 2014 onwards, Jessica McNamee was rumored to be dating model Sean O’Pry, but the two never confirmed their relationship. In December 2014, a source close to the couple told US Weekly that Jessica and Sean “met through mutual friends during the summer. She fell for him hard. They met over six months ago and have kept it very low key. The source added, “It’s going well, everybody likes him. He has a good sense of humor on top of those looks.”

O’Pry is a successful model who garnered a large fan following after featuring in the video for Taylor Swift’s hit song “Blank Space.” It was reported that McNamee joked about Taylor “stealing her man” when O’Pry featured in the now-viral video. Rumors of them being a couple were denied by O’Pry’s representative, though the two were seen together on multiple occasions, on social media, and at events.

Jessica McNamee’s Husband

Jessica McNamee got married in April 2019 to Patrick Caruso, a property developer from Australia. The wedding took place in Malibu, California, at the Adamson House Museum and was attended by Jessica’s ex-cast members Hugh Sheridan from ‘Packed to the Rafters’ and Ashleigh Brewer from ‘Home and Away.’ Notably missing was her sister and actress Penny McNamee, who also stars in ‘Home and Away,’ and who had just given birth to her daughter with husband Matt Tooker just the previous month.

Not much is known about the couple’s dating history, with Jessica confirming to the Sunday Herald Sun in February 2019 that the couple had initially wanted to keep their engagement “under wraps.” She also added that Patrick had moved to the US from Australia and that he is not in “the business,” meaning show business, which according to Jessica, is great.

The couple is based in the US, and presently, there seem to be no children on the horizon. Her rising profile as a Hollywood celebrity likely has Jessica McNamee’s hands full at the moment. It is equally likely that, like in the past, she is keeping all plans about her personal life strictly under wraps.

