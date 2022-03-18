Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime, or Funimation?

Inspired by Gege Akutami’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ is a dark fantasy film written by Hiroshi Seko. The Sunghoo Park directorial revolves around Yuta Okkotsu, an isolated teenager with very few friends who is struggling with a curse from his late girlfriend. With no understanding of dealing with curses, he decides to isolate himself further, but his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Satoru Gojo, a man who knows where Yuta truly belongs. In case the premise sounds interesting and you wish to learn more about the movie or other streaming details, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 About?

Yuta Okkotsu is an ordinary high schooler with similar aspirations as most teenagers his age. Unfortunately, he cannot live his life to the fullest as he suffers from a curse and the only way he knows to deal with it is by isolating himself from others. However, when Satoru Gojo, a sorcerer, learns about Yuta, he decides to introduce him to the world of Jujutsu arts so that he can control his curse. He joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical college and becomes friends with students there while he learns all there is to know about curses and uses it to his advantage.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Netflix?

The streaming giant has a massive catalog of television shows and movies, but it does not include ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0.’ We recommend our readers watch other dark fantasy films like ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.’

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Hulu?

No, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ is unavailable on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the platform can enjoy ‘Afro Samurai Resurrection‘ or ‘Ninja Scroll.’

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movie on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll, along with Funimation, has acquired the rights to the film and will be responsible for its distribution in North America. Therefore, we recommend our readers to look for the movie on the streamer in the coming months. In the meantime, subscribers can also watch dark fantasy shows like ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.‘

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Funimation?

Since Funimation has rights to the film like Crunchyroll, its official website may include the movie in its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.’

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Online?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ premiered in Japan on December 24, 2021. The dark fantasy movie is now all set to release theatrically in the United States on March 18, 2022. Therefore, people who wish to watch the film will have to go to their nearest cinema halls. You can book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for Free?

As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

Read More: Anime You Must Watch If You Like Jujutsu Kaisen