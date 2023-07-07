Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

Based on Gege Akutami’s Japanese manga of the same name, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is a shounen anime that focuses on Yuuji Itadori, a high schooler who ends up fighting a cursed item. Following a series of unexpected incidences, he ends up swallowing the item, not knowing that it actually is a finger that belongs to the powerful demon Sukuna Ryoumen. This pushes him into a complex world of curses and powers that are not only hard to explain but put his life in grave danger.

First released on October 3, 2020, the Shounen series is one of the most popular shows of this decade. So it’s not surprising that the anime continues to grow in fan-following with each year. Since it’s latest season is about to release, fans must naturally be curious about streaming and other details. In case you wish to learn the same, we have got you covered.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 About?

The main focus of the second season will be on the Hidden Inventory arc, the Premature Death arc, the Shibuya Incident arc, and Gojo’s Past arc. As the name suggests, the last one will give viewers an insight into Gojo’s life at Tokyo Jujutsu High when he used to be a second-year student. The special-grade jujutsu sorcerer will take the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen with the help of Suguru Geto.

Meanwhile, the Shibuya Incident arc will focus on an entirely different story. Although Gojo will be shown parting ways with Geto in Gojo’s Past arc, the latter, with the support of cursed spirits and Mahito, will prepare a trap for Satorou as he visits Shibuya. But he will soon receive help from Itadori and his friends, which will turn everything into a dangerous battle.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Netflix?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 is currently unavailable on Netflix, and it is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon. People who wish to watch something similar will probably enjoy watching ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘ or ‘Devilman Crybaby.’

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 on the platform will be disappointed. Since the anime is not accessible, one can alternatively watch ‘Chainsaw Man‘ or ‘Bleach.’

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

The latest season of the Shounen anime is not available on Amazon Prime. But you can rent or purchase the previous installment here.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Jujutsu Kaise’ season 2 for streaming outside Asia. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Online?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is not accessible for streaming on any other platform. But you can watch the previous installment on Microsoft Store or Google Play.

How to Stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can use the aforementioned offer, provided they stream all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

