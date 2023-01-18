Is Kamie Crawford Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend

Kameran “Kamie” Crawford is a multifaceted TV personality who is the current host of MTV’s ‘Catfish.’ The show aims at helping people find the truth about their significant other, whom they have never met in real life. The show follows certain individuals who contact the host and use their help to unmask and even meet their online partners face-to-face. Kamie has also hosted other TV shows, including the reunion episode of ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles,’ and season 9 of ‘Are You The One?’

The multitalented Kamie also had quite some experience in the pageantry area. She proudly took home the title of Miss Maryland Teen USA in 2010, being the first woman to win from Maryland. Fans of the ‘Catfish’ host are eager to know more about her personal life. If you are curious about Kamie’s personal life and if she is dating anyone, we have your back!

Kamie Crawford Age, Ethnicity, Family, and Background

Hailing from Potomac, Maryland, Kamie Crawford grew up in a loving family. Born to Victor and Carla Crawford, the 31-year-old television star is the oldest daughter of five girls, Victoria, Karynton, and twins, Kenadi and Kendal. Much like her diverse talents, she traces her ancestry to diverse backgrounds, which include Jamaican, German, English, Cuban, Indian, and African-American. Kamie completed high school in her hometown, and she made her state proud after making history in Miss Teen USA. Kamie attended Fordham University and majored in communications.

With the USO touring US soldiers, Kamie spent her years as Miss Teen USA 2010 traveling to countries including Cuba, Spain, and Portugal. She acted as a spokeswoman for groups including D.A.R.E., Gilda’s Club, Project Sunshine, Best Buddies, and Girl Talk. During her highschool and college days, Kamie enjoyed speaking on behalf of topics that are close to her heart since doing community service and giving speeches are two of her favorite things to do as a public figure. She became passionate about anti-bullying and boosting young girls’ self-confidence after experiencing bullying herself as a child.

Is Kamie Crawford Dating Anyone?

Luckily for all the eligible bachelors out there, Kamie Crawford is single. Kamie was dating Gordon Dillard at the time of her Catfish debut. They were dating when Kamie got a full-time position as the host on the well-known MTV show, but they reportedly split up in the early months of 2022. In February 2022, the model appeared on the ‘Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram‘ podcast to talk about how tough her breakup with Gordon was. She said, “This break-up was the hardest — I think it was probably the second hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through in my entire life…”

Kamie added, “I legit thought that I was going to have to be hospitalized. I was losing my mind… You have to kind of undo and unlearn and un-think and un-fantasize about the things that your life was supposed to be with this person.” He continued by stating that their relationship has altered as a result of both of them evolving over time. She added, “We both agreed that we had a power shift in our relationship.”

Even though she claimed that they were still in love, they realized that it was time to move on from the relationship. Kamie is currently enjoying being single, and on her own podcast, ‘Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford,’ she offers relationship and breakup advice. Hence, as of writing, we can say that Kamie Crawford is single and enjoying her life to the fullest, investing all her time and energy in building a strong career in Hollywood.

