Is Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Pregnant in Law & Order: SVU?

Portrayed by Kelli Giddish, Amanda Rollins has been one of the most important characters from seasons 13 to 24 of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ She was originally brought in as a replacement for Elliot Stabler in the Special Victim’s Unit in the NYPD New York City Police Department’s 16th precinct in Manhattan. It was first reported in August 2022 that Giddish was set to depart from the show. The actress took to social media to announce officially confirm the news. Variety reported that the decision about Giddish’s departure was not taken by the series creators or the actress herself but by someone in the network’s higher-ups. She doesn’t make an appearance in the show between episodes 10 to 21.

However, she returns to the ‘Law & Order’ franchise when Elliot goes to speak to her about the case his and Benson’s teams are investigating together, and we see Rollins with a visible bump in her belly. If you are wondering whether Rollins is pregnant in the ‘Law & Order’ Franchise and Giddish is pregnant in real life, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Amanda Rollins Pregnant In Law & Order: SVU?

Yes, Amanda Rollins is pregnant in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ Benson learns about Rollins’ pregnancy when her (Rollins) husband, ADA Dominick Carisi Jr., accidentally slips it out in season 24 episode 21. They visit Staten Island to meet a victim in their investigation into what later is revealed to be a revenge ring for hire. Carisi has spent part of his life in the borough. With the victim being a realtor and Carisi liking the open house where they are supposed to meet, Benson jokingly asks him if he has brought his check. In response, Carisi absentmindedly states that it will be a little tight for “five of us.” Benson tries to correct him, thinking that he meant four — Carisi, Rollins, and Rollins’ two children from previous relationships — before realizing what he really said.

In ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ season 3 episode 21, Elliot visits Fordham University, where Rollins is now a forensic psychology professor. Even if he weren’t a detective, he would have known she was pregnant because of the visible baby bump. He asks her help in profiling Hyakunin-giri, the mysterious person behind Shadowërk, a website people use to put bounties on those they are seeking revenge against.

Toward the end of the episode, Rollins and Benson reunite at the scene where a federal judge has been murdered. Although the atmosphere is quite tense, as this is the first time Rollins and Benson meet each other on-screen since the former’s departure, Benson happily congrats her longtime friend on her pregnancy.

Is Kelli Giddish Pregnant?

Giddish has two sons with her former husband, Lawrence Faulborn. Ludo was born in October 2015, and Charlie in November 2018. Both times, her pregnancies were written into the narrative on ‘SVU.’ However, it is unclear whether that’s the case this time, as Giddish hasn’t publicly announced anything in that regard. She and Faulborn divorced in 2018. On November 7, 2021, Giddish exchanged wedding vows with Beau Richards. “Happy beyond words to have met and married my love, my man, my sweet beau,” she wrote on an Instagram post before adding, “You [Beau] are my light, and the most supreme step-father Ludo and Charlie could ask for.”

