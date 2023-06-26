Is Knights of the Zodiac on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the manga titled ‘Saint Seiya’ by Masami Kurumada, ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ is a fantasy action film that revolves around a young fighter who realizes that he has got special powers and must save the world from the goddess of war, who is reincarnated in the body of a young girl. Helmed by Tomek Bagiński, the superhero movie features compelling performances from Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl, and Sean Bean. Although the critics did not particularly leave favorable reviews for the movie, its impressive visuals and animation were commended heavily. If you are into such action movies, you must be eager to learn more about it. In that case, we have all the necessary information that you might require!

What is Knights of the Zodiac About?

The narrative focuses on a stubborn teen named Seiya, who fights in order to gain some cash while he looks for his abducted sister. During one of his ordinary fights, he discovers some extraordinary powers he carries, thrusting him into a world of ancient magical training and warring saints. Moreover, when the goddess of war gets reincarnated in a young girl’s body, he must come to her protection. Will Seiya make the most of his powers and save the world? To find out, you must watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Knights of the Zodiac on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed because ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ is unavailable on the platform. Instead, you can turn to riveting alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Thunder Force‘ and ‘How I Became a Superhero.’

Is Knights of the Zodiac on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ in its extensive content catalog. But don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives the streamer offers, including ‘Shazam!‘ and ‘Green Lantern.’

Is Knights of the Zodiac on Hulu?

We hate to tell you that ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar superhero movies that the streamer houses, like ‘Dredd‘ and ‘El Chicano.’

Is Knights of the Zodiac on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, subscribers may purchase the movie on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! Alternatively, you can appease your hunger for action films by turning to movies along similar lines, such as ‘Samaritan‘ and ‘Shadow Master.’

Where to Watch Knights of the Zodiac Online?

‘Knights of the Zodiac’ has been released in theaters as well as on some VOD platforms. You have the option of purchasing the film on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. Although if you wish to get an immersive viewing experience, you might want to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Knights of the Zodiac For Free?

‘Knights of the Zodiac’ is unavailable on any streaming platform. So, as of now, there is no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any online platform offering a free trial to its new users. That said, it is a humble request to all our readers that they pay for the content they wish to consume and support the cinematic arts rather than turn to illegal methods to do the same.

