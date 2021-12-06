Is Landscapers on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created and written by Ed Sinclair, ‘Landscapers’ is a crime series that focuses on the murder of William and Patricia Wycherley and brings a twisted tale of betrayal and greed to light. The show follows Susan and Christopher Edwards, the willfully delusional and eccentric couple that kills the parents of the former in their Mansfield home and keeps them alive on paper for their self-advancement. The gripping story of deception, drama, and murder is ideal for the fans of the crime show genre. If you are looking forward to watching ‘Landscapers,’ here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Landscapers About?

Just like every year, William and Patricia Wycherley decide to spend the 1998 May Day bank holiday weekend at their Mansfield home unbeknownst to the fact that it would turn out to be the biggest mistakes of their lives. Their daughter Susan and son-in-law Christopher meet the unsuspecting old couple and murder them in cold blood. The duo then proceeds to bury the bodies in the back garden, where it remains undiscovered for several years.

In the intervening time, the couple keeps Patricia and William alive to squeeze every ounce of money from them. However, when the truth begins to surface, and an investigation begins, Susan and Christopher decide to act oblivious to the terrible incident. But how long can they keep up with the fake narrative that they have created and avoid getting tried for their crimes? If you are interested to find out, then you have to stream ‘Landscapers.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is Landscapers on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of television shows has some really good crime shows that are worth watching. Unfortunately, ‘Landscapers’ is not accessible on the streaming giant as of now. Moreover, it’s doubtful that the show will be available on the platform even in the future. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.’

Is Landscapers on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who wish to watch the true-crime miniseries will have to get the HBO Max add-on as it will provide access to all the exclusive content of the platform. You can learn more about it here.

Is Landscapers on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offering does not include ‘Landscapers.’ Therefore, Prime subscribers can watch ‘Lorena‘ or ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate.’

Is Landscapers on HBO Max?

‘Landscapers’ will release on HBO on December 6, 2021. The miniseries is all set to be included on HBO Max’s catalog, but as of now, it’s unclear when it will start streaming on the platform. The most likely scenario is next-day streaming. We recommend regularly checking the official website.

Where to Watch Landscapers Online?

The black comedy true-crime miniseries will exclusively premiere on HBO. People who wish to watch the show can just tune in to the channel when it premieres. If you wish to stream the series online, then you can use live streaming platforms like SlingTV, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV.

How to Stream Landscapers for Free?

Platforms like DirecTV, YouTubeTV, and Hulu’s HBO Max add-on offer a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who plan on watching the series free of cost can use the aforementioned offers. But it’s important to remember that one can only watch one episode with the trial as HBO will release weekly. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

