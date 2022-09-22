Is Law & Order SVU on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Dick Wolf, ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ AKA ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ is a police crime series that follows the detectives of a new elite force of New York Police Department’s 16th precinct in Manhattan, New York, called the Special Victims Unit (SVU). The show explores one of the rarely explored sides of New York’s crime world. The elite force usually takes on sexually oriented crimes, which include assault, rape, child sexual abuse, and domestic violence.

Starring Mariska Hargitay, Tracy Lauren Marrow, and Kelli Giddish, the show premiered in 1999 and has remained one of the most popular shows in its genre. The suspenseful storylines and entertaining characters allow viewers to fully immerse themselves in the series. Naturally, many are curious to know whether or not they can stream the show online, and we are here to answer the same!

What is Law & Order SVU About?

‘Law & Order: SVU’ follows various detectives of NYPD’s 16th precinct in Manhattan, New York. The police officers are a part of the Special Victims Unit (SVU) and focus on sexually oriented crimes. During the course of the show, the officers come across various cases of rape, child sexual abuse, domestic violence, and several similar crimes. The series delves into how detectives handle such cases and the due process that should be followed in such situations. If you want to know where you can watch the series, we have your back!

Is Law & Order SVU on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not have ‘Law & Order SVU.’ However, the streaming giant does offer similar shows such as ‘Mindhunter‘ and ‘Criminal: UK.’ The shows follow law enforcement officers as they try and solve some of the most mind-boggling cases ever seen in television history.

Is Law & Order SVU on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu does have ‘Law & Order SVU’ on its platform. Those interested in checking out the series can do so right here.

Is Law & Order SVU on Amazon Prime?

You can purchase or rent the first 23 seasons of ‘Law & Order SVU’ on Amazon Prime here. Alternatively, regular Prime members can watch similar shows like ‘Unforgotten‘ and ‘Tin Star.’

Is Law & Order SVU on HBO Max?

HBO Max may not have ‘Law & Order SVU,’ but its vast media library does have several similar shows. For those interested in police dramas, we recommend ‘True Detective‘ and ‘Reno 911!.’ Both shows offer a unique take on the genre of shows centered on police officers.

Where to Watch Law & Order SVU Online?

You can watch ‘Law & Order SVU’ on Peacock. Alternatively, one can stream the show on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV. The first 23 seasons of the series are also available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. Seasons 23 and 10 of the show are also available on NBC’s official website.

How to Stream Law & Order SVU for Free?

You can utilize Peacock’s 7-day free trial to watch ‘Law & Order SVU’ for free. The seasons available on NBC’s official portal are also free to watch. Hulu, FuboTV, and YouTube TV offer 30-day free trials, which can be used to check out crime series. We request our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the show. Paying relevant platforms helps those who work hard to bring you your favorite stories.

