Is Margaux on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Steven C. Miller, ‘Margaux’ is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a group of college friends who have rented out a smart house to enjoy their weekend to the fullest. The new residents are captivated by the capabilities of the Artificial Intelligence Margaux, who controls everything on the property. However, the friends soon realize that not everything is as awe-inspiring as they might have liked, and the AI has far more sinister plans than they could have dreamed of.

Starring Richard Harmon, Lochlyn Munro, and Madison Pettis, the film presents a suspenseful storyline that intends to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie puts the modern capabilities of technology together with classic thriller elements to present a nail-biting experience. If you want to check out the horror film yourself, here’s how you can do it.

What is Margaux About?

Is Margaux on Netflix?

No, ‘Margaux’ is not available on Netflix, though the streaming giant does offer similar films such as ‘Tau‘ and ‘I Am Mother.’ Both movies cast AIs in villainous roles as the human protagonists try and escape the clutches of their technologically advanced captors.

Is Margaux on Hulu?

Hulu does not host ‘Margaux’ on its platform. However, you can take advantage of your subscription to watch movies like ‘Mother/Android.’ The film takes in a future where humans find themselves fighting against Artificial Intelligence, and a couple tries to escape the war-torn country.

Is Margaux on Amazon Prime?

You can buy or rent ‘Margaux’ on Amazon Prime here. Alternatively, you can use your regular membership to watch similar movies like ‘Infinity Chamber‘ and ‘Debug.’

Is Margaux on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘Margaux,’ the platform’s vast media library does have some excellent alternatives. For those enthralled by the premise of Steven C. Miller’s directorial, we recommend ‘Ex Machina‘ and ‘Transcendence.’ The films blend the concept of AIs with the elements of thrillers to present viewers with engaging stories.

Where to Watch Margaux Online?

As of writing, you can rent or buy ‘Margaux’ on platforms like Google Play and Vudu.

How to Stream Margaux for Free?

As of writing, ‘Margaux’ is not available on any online platforms to stream for free. We urge our readers not to use any illegal methods to watch the film. Paying for relevant channels helps those who work tirelessly to bring you such stories.

