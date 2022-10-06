Is Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?

Inspired by One’s eponymous Japanese manga series, ‘Mob Psycho 100’ is an action–comedy supernatural anime that follows Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama, an eighth-grader gifted with immeasurable psychic prowess. While his impressive abilities are obviously exciting, Mob also understands the dangers that they pose, so he initially tries to suppress them and then decides to master his powers under the watchful eyes of Arataka Reigen.

First released on July 11, 2016, the anime has received critics’ approbation for its mindblowing action sequences and immersive storytelling. With the latest installment of the show about to release, fans must be eager to learn more about its streaming details. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

What is Mob Psycho 100 III About?

In the season 2 finale, Mob finally confronted Toichiro and with his impressive shift of emotions forced his enemy to bring out his best as well. Unfortunately, Toichiro has never experienced pushing himself to his 100%, so when he actually did try it, he understandably lost control. His powers threatened the entire city as he turned into a ticking bomb, but luckily Mob saved the day by absorbing his powers in his body. He also managed to change Toichiro’s heart in the end, as he accepted his mistakes and asked for forgiveness from Sho as well.

In season 3, the anime is expected to cover the Telepathy Mini-Arc and Divine Tree Arc. In the aftermath of Toichiro and Mob’s fight, the Divine Tree was accidentally formed by the broccoli seed in Mob’s pocket. The new episodes are likely to shed more light on its far-reaching effects. Meanwhile, students at Shio Junior High School will have to contemplate their career paths, which will force some of them to introspect deeply. Mobu and Serizawa on the other hand are expected to meet a client whose story will resonate deeply with them. However, they would fail to forsee the dangers coming their way.

Is Mob Psycho 100 III on Netflix?

The streaming giant has a massive catalog of anime movies and shows. Unfortunately, it does not include ‘Mob Psycho 100 III.’ Subscribers who are looking for something similar will probably enjoy watching ‘Dorohedoro.’

Is Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 on Hulu?

The latest episodes of the action-comedy series are also available on Hulu. So, if you have a basic subscription to the streamer, then you can stream new episodes in original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Is Mob Psycho 100 III on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Mob Psycho 100 III.’ Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the near future, we recommend our readers stream ‘Dororo.’

Is Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 on Crunchyroll?

The action-comedy supernatural series is licensed for streaming on Crunchyroll as well. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the new installment can watch English, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed episodes here.

Is Mob Psycho 100 III on Funimation?

‘Mob Psycho 100 III’ is also available on Funimation. You can watch your favorite characters in action here.

Where to Watch Mob Psycho 100 III Online?

Apart from the aforementioned platforms ‘Mob Psycho 100 III’ is all set to premiere on VRV as well. So, people who plan to watch the show stream the latest episodes here. In several countries in Asia, the anime will be accessible for streaming on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

How to Stream Mob Psycho 100 III for Free?

Funimation and Crunchyroll have a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while VRV and Hulu give people a 30-day time period to experience their services. If you wish to watch the anime free of cost, then you can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online, only after paying for them.

