Is NBC’s Found Based on Real Missing People?

NBC’s ‘Found,’ released on October 3, 2023, is a gripping crime drama centered around Gabi Mosely, a former missing person who has transitioned into a PR professional leading a crisis management team dedicated to locating other missing individuals. Despite her expertise, Gabi harbors a secret of her own, and an unexpected ally within her team further complicates matters. The series delivers a hard-hitting and thought-provoking narrative, setting the stage for a compelling story that promises to captivate viewers.

Created by Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the series boasts an exceptional cast led by Shanola Hampton in the role of Gabi. Lisa Katz, President of Entertainment Scripted Content at NBCUniversal, expressed her enthusiasm for Shanola’s role in the series, stating, “We have been determined to find a vehicle for Shanola, and this project on NBC could not be a more perfect fit.” Alongside Shanola Hampton, the series features Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Arlen Escarpeta, and Brett Dalton in prominent roles. The nature of the plot compels one to ask if the series is based on the true story of real people.

Found is Not Based on Real People

While ‘Found’ is a compelling crime drama, it is not based on the true story of real people and is a fictional narrative. However, the fundamental premise of the series is rooted in a genuine concern, as outlined in the official NBC plot synopsis. ‘Found’ aims to bring attention to the prevalent issue of missing persons in the country. Statistics reveal that approximately 600,000 people are reported missing each year, with over half of them being people of color. This pervasive problem serves as the backdrop for the series, which seeks to contribute to solving the crisis by raising awareness and fostering discussions.

Nkechi Carroll said in an interview, “Getting to put Found on the air and share it with everyone is such an incredible dream come true. The situation with missing people in this country is truly an epidemic in and of itself. I was inspired to create ‘Found’ to not only entertain but to help be part of the solution.”

The criminal justice system has undeniably been marked by inequality and unfairness towards people of color. The societal system pushes them to the brink of vulnerability making them more susceptible to crimes and the lack of support from the justice system adds to their plight. The series takes a bold step in addressing this societal problem and initiating a conversation about it. While the story is fictionalized, it serves as a reflection of the experiences of countless individuals who have endured similar hardships and discrimination.

As the narrative unfolds, we discover that Gabi herself had been a victim of kidnapping in the past and experienced the trauma of being missing. She manages to locate her kidnapper, a menacing character named Sir, portrayed brilliantly by Mark-Paul Gosselaar and holds him captive in her basement. She compels him to assist in the missing persons cases she works on. While such elements are introduced to add drama and create an engaging storyline, they also symbolize something more profound and real. It underscores the idea that individuals who have endured similar traumas are often more inclined to engage in efforts to address these issues. Empathy plays a crucial role in comprehending these problems and taking a stand against them.

The series has succeeded remarkably in crafting a fictional narrative rooted in a genuine and authentic foundation. With compelling performances and impressive production values that establish the backdrop for a gripping storyline, it delivers an important narrative that deserves to be heard. These stories catalyze meaningful dialogues, which, in turn, can drive the necessary structural changes to address the issue at hand. In an entertainment world filled with crime dramas, ‘Found’ distinguishes itself by daring to address real societal issues, making it not just another series, but a voice for change.

