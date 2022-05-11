Is Netflix’s Brotherhood Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed?

Created by Pedro Morelli, ‘Brotherhood’ or ‘Irmandade’ is a Brazilian crime series set in mid-90s São Paulo. The show follows Cristina Ferreira, a dedicated lawyer who discovers that her brother, Edson, has been imprisoned. Edson runs a criminal faction known as the Brotherhood. The law enforcement forces Cristina to infiltrate her bothers organization and spy for the police. However, the more time she spends with the group, the more she starts questioning the meaning of justice.

The series stars Seu Jorge, Naruna Costa, Hermila Guedes, and Lee Taylor, who bring the complicated characters to life. Apart from its gripping storyline, the show’s visuals allow the viewers an immersive experience that is hard to beat. With such spectacular work in both aspects, fans cannot help but wonder how the show came about. Where was the show filmed, and is it based on a true story? Well, here’s all you need to know!

Brotherhood Filming Locations

‘Brotherhood’ is primarily filmed in Cubatão, São Paulo, Quatro Barras, and Curitiba in Brazil. Filming of the first season of the show took place in late 2018 and early 2019. Let’s take a closer look into the specifics of these locations.

São Paulo, Brazil

The city of São Paulo, the capital of the eponymous Brazilian state, where ‘Brotherhood’ is set and filmed. With a diverse population and developed infrastructure, São Paulo is the largest city in the country. It serves as one of the country’s financial and cultural centers. Located near the Santos seaport, Cubatão is another primary location within the state of São Paulo that is used to lens several scenes for the crime series. São Paulo has been home to many popular productions, including ‘Sense8‘ and ‘Black Mirror.’

Paraná, Brazil

Paraná is another Brazilian state that hosts the production of ‘Brotherhood.’ Curitiba, the capital city of Paraná, is used heavily to lens multiple scenes. The city hosts a large population and heavily contributes to the country’s economy. Due to its rich history and culture, Curitiba has served as a shooting spot for several projects. The municipality of Quatro Barras near Curitiba can also be seen in the crime series. Several productions have chosen the area to film their shows, such as ‘Insânia’ and ‘Alice Júnior.’

Is Brotherhood a True Story?

No. ‘Brotherhood’ is not based on a true story. The series was announced by Netflix on July 12, 2018, under the title ‘The Faction.’ Set in mid-90s Brazil, the show explores the country’s legal and law enforcement systems and the apparent flaws that existed within them. Pedro Morelli created the crime series to present the audience with a thrilling tale that explores the issues within the system.

“In a country where people have grown used to appalling levels of violence, ‘The Faction’ (‘Brotherhood’) addresses the contradictory Brazilian reality as a way of better understanding the origin of the problem,” Pedro shared. “At the same time, this is a suspenseful and high voltage thriller that will get the audience hooked.”

Through the character of Cristina, Pedro introduces the audience bit by bit to the reality behind the system. Initially, Cristina dedicates her life to working within the legal system and playing by the books. However, once she gets to know the criminals she is supposed to spy on, she realizes that their crimes do not define them. As a member of the Brotherhood, the former lawyer learns about the harsh life that many people face. She also becomes familiar with the violence that has become an inseparable part of their lives. The show’s leading female character appealed to Netflix along with the setting of ‘Brotherhood.’

“What drew us to ‘The Faction’ (‘Brotherhood’) is that through the perspective of Cristina the series invites the audience to explore the inhospitable prison universe of São Paulo of the 90s through an electrifying dramatic thriller,” Erik Barmack, the Vice President of Original Content for Netflix, explained. “Cristina’s trajectory of empowerment and corruption is intertwined with that of the faction and will appeal to Netflix members around the globe.” While the story of ‘Brotherhood’ is not real, the issues raised within the show attempt to convey the reality of the time it is set in. The audience is introduced to the intended problems and how the people in Brazil faced their struggles.

