Is Netflix’s Jogi Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed?

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Jogi’ is an Indian historical film that takes place in the 1980s. The film is set in Delhi, the capital of India, and revolves around the titular character of Jogi (Diljit Dosanjh), a young Sikh man. In the aftermath of the assassination of India’s Prime Minister, the city is fraught with riots that target common Sikh citizens within Delhi. In an attempt to save as many innocent people as possible, Jogi and two others band together to facilitate their safe passage to Punjab, India. As the tensions rise among the people, the three friends from different walks of life organize one of the largest rescue missions ever seen.

The movie depicts how the life of a whole community can be altered to an extreme extent due to the actions of others. The movie not only delves into the humanitarian side of the tragedy but also takes a look at the political aspects that shaped the series of events shown in the film. Naturally, many people are curious to know if ‘Jogi’ is based on a true story and, if yes, what were the reasons behind such a crisis. Let’s explore the details of the same together.

Is Jogi a True Story?

‘Jogi’ is partially based on a true story. While the riots and tragedy shown in the movie are indeed inspired by reality, the tale of Jogi and his friends is a fictional creation of writers Sukhmani Sadana and Ali Abbas Zafar. The anti-Sikh riots depicted in the movie took place in the year 1984 and were not localized to India’s capital. The riots were widespread across India following the death of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

The starting point of the events that led to the horrors depicted in the Diljit Dosanjh starrer can be linked to Operation Blue Star, a military operation that took place between June 1 and June 10, 1984. For years the advocates of the Khalistan movement were pretty vocal about their demand for a separate Sikh state that would include the states of Punjab in India and Pakistan. In 1982, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his supporters launched a massive campaign to ask for a sovereign Sikh state and moved into the premises of the Golden Temple, AKA Harmandir Sahib. The Sikh leader would settle disputes and conduct his campaign from the holy temple. One must note that the group occupying the temple premises was armed with firearms which they used to safeguard their new home. In 1984, the group also fortified Akal Takht, another holy site for the Sikh community.

In order to remove Bhindranwale and the rest of the militants from the premises of Harmandir Sahib, the Indian government launched Operation Blue Star. The decision to carry out a military operation within a religious site was met with high resistance from several groups within India. However, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi decided to give the mission the green flag in order to put an end to Bhindranwale’s campaign. After the operation was completed, the number of casualties was in the hundreds, which included militants and civilian deaths. The official numbers for the same varied between the government and independent sources, but none denied that innocent blood was indeed spilled within holy Sikh premises. Both Harmandir Sahib and Akal Takht were heavily damaged due to massive shelling.

The decision made by Indira Gandhi was heavily criticized due to the innocent casualties that took place due to the operation. However, the biggest point of contention among many within the Sikh community was Gandhi’s decision to allow armed forces to enter a holy site and engage in a shootout. Sikhs within India and outside denounced Gandhi’s actions as an attack against their religion and culture. Given the negative sentiments among the Sikh community towards Gandhi, the Prime minister was advised to remove any Sikhs from her protection detail.

However, Gandhi felt such an action would fuel the anti-Sikh sentiment that was slowly on the rise in the country. As such, she insisted on not changing her bodyguards and was especially adamant about Beant Singh, who was apparently her favorite. On October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, the latter having joined her protection detail only 5 months prior to the incident. Both the assassins were apprehended by the rest of the Prime Minister’s protection detail.

Following the assassination, the anti-Sikh sentiment within the nation reached its peak. In several places around India, members of the Sikh community were attacked and even killed for simply being Sikh. The mobs burned down houses and destroyed businesses affiliated with Sikhs. However, the worst of the riots took place in Delhi, the capital of India. Among the thousands that were killed or displaced as a result of the riots, a significant portion hailed from Delhi.

For a long time, it was speculated by different organizations that the riots that took place in Delhi were actually systematically organized. Many claimed that the events that took place in the capital city were orchestrated by the supporters and members of the Congress party, with which Gandhi was affiliated. Apparently, many Congress officials provided rioters with voter lists in order to mark the homes and businesses of Sikhs. This would allow the mob to target the members of the community even if they did not have access to voter lists.

The number of deceased due to the anti-Sikh riots numbered thousands, with Delhi having more than two-thirds of the casualties. While the government claimed that the riots led to the death of 3,350 Sikhs across the nation (2,800 in Delhi), many independent sources have stated that the number actually lies somewhere between 8,000 and 17,000. Akal Takht, the governing body of Sikhs, claimed the killings as genocide. Many organizations, both independent and government-controlled, have labeled the events as a violation of human rights. In the aftermath of the riots, many high-profile politicians were tried for their role in the riots. While several were imprisoned for life (and one death sentence), many high-profile individuals walked free. However, in December 2018, Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court, making him the first high-profile conviction surrounding the 1984 riots.

Having talked about the real-life elements in ‘Jogi,’ one might wonder what exactly led to the creation of the titular character, and director Ali Abbas Zafar has the answer for you. “Jogi is a story of finding hope in the middle of chaos. That is where the germ of the film came from. We were fortunate that Diljit (Dosanjh) came on board because there is no person better than him to bring this story together. Today, Jogi is Jogi because of him,” he shared with The Telegraph India.

“Instances like what you will see in Jogi did happen. We collated all that information and weaved a fictional story around it. When you make a film, there has to be some amount of fictional liberty. But the crux of the film is the idea that one should not let go of love and hope,” Ali further added. “Everyone who came on board to make this film was only working towards that. When people walk out of the film, we hope that they will feel that no matter what happens, love will win in the end.”

Though the characters and the storylines in ‘Jogi’ are fictional, the broader themes and issues presented in the movie are indeed based on reality. The filmmakers have tried their best to depict the hardships and horrors that the Sikh community went through due to the 1984 riots. The emotions and actions of different characters in the film are also inspired by real-life accounts of the survivors and eyewitnesses.

