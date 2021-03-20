‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 1 is a fitting introduction to Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Both of them have been revived after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and try to adjust to the past five years’ changes. The episode also ends with an interesting conjecture with the crowning of a new Captain America, as Steve Rogers has removed himself from the fold.

However, Rogers’ present whereabouts have not been discussed, and his fate is left hanging in the balance since his last appearance in ‘Endgame.’ The first episode of the series teases speculative theories about Rogers’ fate. Certain scenes talk about the old Captain America, and we were up to the task of deciphering the details. Here is what we have been able to find out. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is the Old Captain America Dead? What Happened to Steve Rogers?

In the aftermath of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Captain America is tasked with returning the infinity stones to their respective timelines. In the end, we see him considerably aged after his adventures and we also find out that Steve had decided to spend his life with Peggy Carter. Given his time traveling pursuits and the ripe-old age of approximately 106, there is always the possibility of his death with the effects of the super-soldier serum wearing off.

After all, Sam Wilson attends a memorial service of Steve Rogers, indicating that he has been inactive for the past five years. Before jumping to a conclusion, we should note that Sam Wilson is the last person we see having a conversation with Rogers. The aged Captain America wants Wilson to pick up the shield and be the next iteration of the superhero. But Wilson’s approach towards his speech at the memorial service indicates his reluctance to become the next Captain America — he gives away the shield to government authorities.

Another possible theory suggests that Captain America might be present in outer space on a secret base. This is reflected in ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,’ when Joaquin Torres talks about the conspiracy theories that pertain to Steve Rogers’ whereabouts. The idea that he is in a secret base on the moon might be farfetched but cannot be denied outrightly. As we know, life on other planets exists in the MCU, and the comics have depicted a base on the moon. If Rogers is indeed on the moon, it might be a nod to the presence of Uatu the Watcher, who will appear in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ The powerful being is an observer of all beings on Earth and might have some connection to Steve Roger.

Steve Rogers is known to be a hero who is the epitome of grit and determination. It goes against his morals to abandon his comrades in the face of any eventuality. As we have seen in ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ Rogers carries out secret missions and remains in hiding when antagonized by the government agencies.

Drawing from this thread, we can assume that Steve Rogers is still in the proceedings, albeit keeping his identity a secret. Possibly Bucky and Wilson might have some idea about his existence. Moreover, it is shown that Wilson tries to contact Bucky after his reappearance, and he might want to discuss Captain America’s situation. The government has hurriedly filled the vacuum by appointing John Walker as the new Captain America.

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds, given that Wilson disapproves of the change. Steve Rogers’ fate is not disclosed in the open as of yet, and as ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ moves further, we might have a definitive answer. Till then, we have to keep ourselves satisfied with the contemplations of Rogers being a disembodied presence in the MCU.

