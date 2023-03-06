Is Perry Mason Based on a Real Lawyer or Detective?

HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ takes the audience on a riveting journey where the titular character is faced with the challenge of saving his clients from getting convicted for a murder they did not commit. In doing so, Mason ends up getting to the bottom of the crime itself, finding out the real culprits in the process. In between all this, he has his personal demons to deal with too. His relationship with alcohol affects his bond with other people, especially his son. He is also plagued with guilt over the lives he couldn’t save as well as PTSD from his time in the war. All of this makes Perry Mason a complex person with many layers. If you are wondering whether a real person acted as an inspiration for the creation of this iconic character, then here’s what you need to know.

Is Perry Mason Based on a Real Person?

The character of ‘Perry Mason’ was conceived by Erle Stanley Gardner, a lawyer himself. While it is not confirmed how much of the real-life cases he handled featured in his books, we can assume that he drew upon his experience as an attorney while writing the Perry Mason books. One of the things that define Mason is the fact that he always represents the underdog. He feels strongly about getting justice for the innocent. In real life as well, Gardner focused his energies on helping the victims of injustice. He is known to have worked for immigrants and even set up an organization called The Court of Last Resort, to help the disadvantaged.

Gardner is known to have taken unorthodox methods in proving his client’s innocence, much like his fictional character. “His way with a hostile witness was plain wizardry. He could coax the fellow along, right into telling outright lies, or into confusion so complete the fellow would end up babbling and no jury could possibly take his testimony seriously,” the New York Times reported. He is also said to have “radiated confidence” while being “plain looking” which made the jurors see him as one of their own, making it easier for them accept his arguments. He was so good at his job that he said to have “won all his cases”, much like happens with Perry Mason.

While Gardner had enough legal experience of his own when he started writing the Perry Mason novels, there is another lawyer who is said to have inspired him. It was criminal defense attorney, Earl Rogers. Rogers died almost ten years before Gardner’s first Perry Mason novel was published, but the author is said to have been familiar with the name and had been quite impressed by the methodology used by Rogers, who is said to have been quite creative and unorthodox in presenting his case to the jury.

Rogers was said to have used everything from forensic evidence to reenactments and used shock value to get the jury on his side. Allegedly, in over a hundred murder cases that he defended, he only lost three cases. In one case, he is said to have brought in the victim’s intestine as evidence to prove his client’s innocence.

A quick look at Rogers’ life brings out some more similarities between him and the way Mason’s character was crafted by Gardner. Rogers started out as an investigative reporter, but he quit the job when he found an affiliation with law. He studied under one of the most successful lawyers of his time and was known to have a keen eye for detail. Apart from this, he also suffered from problem of alcoholism, something that plagues Mason as well. Rogers was also divorced and didn’t have much success in his personal life.

For the name itself, Gardner looked towards the Perry Mason Company, a real-life publication that published Youth’s Companion, which was a staple read for Gardner as a kid. With all this in mind, it is clear that Gardner didn’t take his task of writing the cases of Perry Mason lightly. His stories were known to be detailed and legally accurate, which is why he had so many fans, even in the legal community. Consequentially, despite being a fictional character, Perry Mason has roots in reality and the TV show brings that accuracy of the time period and the setting alive on the screen.

