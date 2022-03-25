‘Bridgerton‘ dives into the glittering world of Regent-era London, following the tumultuous wedding season of the Ton (as London high society is referred to on the show). Based on Julia Quinn’s series of historical romance novels, the Netflix series centers around the affluent and well-loved Bridgerton family but also introduces a bewildering array of opulently dressed characters that get entangled in the narrative.

Season 1 follows the restless romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the latter being essayed by Regé-Jean Page. Considering ‘Bridgerton’ became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time after its opening season, fans have been wondering how much of Simon’s pleasing features they might see in the follow-up chapter. The answer might surprise you. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Regé-Jean Page’s Simon Basset in Bridgerton Season 2?

In season 1, Regé-Jean Page essays Simon Basset, the stoic and steamy Duke of Hastings who happens to be visiting London on business during wedding season and becomes entangled in Daphne Bridgerton’s search for a perfect husband. The season focuses on how the seemingly unemotional Duke, who also happens to be good friends with the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, comes to terms with his love for Daphne.

The scandalous drama and will-they-won’t-they romance that unfolds between the two enamored audiences and even earned Page Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominations for his efforts. He also won the NAACP Image Award for his performance in ‘Bridgerton.’ With all the fortuitous feedback from season 1, fans were all the more shocked when Page subtly revealed in a post in April 2021 that he would not be returning for the follow-up season.

As astonishing as it sounds, it seems to have been the plan all along that Page’s character would have center stage for only one season, as would Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne. Each season follows subsequent novels of Julia Quinn’s ‘Bridgerton’ series, which focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling in each installment. Thus, the central couple in each season of the show is likely to change. Though season 2 features Daphne as a recurring character, Simon is conspicuously missing.

Of course, the narrative explains his absence, with Daphne saying that she’s left her child and husband at home when she arrives at the Bridgertons’ country manor, Aubrey Hall. Thus, Simon Basset’s character is acknowledged but remains unseen. Fortunately, we do get to see Simon and Daphne’s child, who is merely glimpsed in at the season 1 finale. In season 2, we see that they have a curly-haired little boy who is affectionately called Auggie.

While his absence from ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 is going to come as a bit of a shock to some viewers, Page will be gracing our screens in other roles. Since his appearance on season 1, he has worked on the action-thriller ‘The Gray Man’ and the fantasy adventure ‘Dungeons & Dragons.’

Of course, since the show is going to continue focussing on the Bridgerton family, Page’s character is always going to remain connected to the narrative through Daphne and could even make an appearance in future seasons. However, for those hoping to see Regé-Jean Page’s Simon Basset in ‘Bridgerton’ season 2, might we suggest turning your attention to another gorgeous character. The show’s expansive roster of beautiful characters is sure to have a gentleman suited to your liking.

Read More: Who Voices Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton?