Ryan Eggold is an actor who is best known for his performance as Ryan Matthews, the English Lit teacher, on the hit show ‘90210’ and Tom Keen on NBC’s crime thriller, ‘The Blacklist.’ However, the actor began his career in 2006 by appearing in the short film titled ‘Con: The Corruption of Shawn Helm,’ and making a guest appearance in ‘Related.’ Eggold continued his journey by taking up whatever small role he was offered until 2008 when success knocked his door in the form of ‘90210.’ He garnered the love of the audience, which blessed him with the opportunity to star in ‘The Blacklist’ from 2013 to 2017.

Following its success, the actor went on to be a part of its spin-off, ‘The Blacklist: Redemption’. In 2018, the Eggold bagged the lead role in NBC’s medical drama ‘New Amsterdam’, gracing our prime time screens as Dr. Max Goodwin. When not acting, Ryan Eggold writes music, sings, plays guitar and piano. He also collaborates with the California-based band ‘Eleanor Avenue’ as the lead singer. While the fans can barely keep their hearts in place, we understand your excitement to know about his dating life. Here’s what we found out!

Ryan Eggold’s Early Life

Ryan Eggold was born in Lakewood, California, on August 10, 1984. Eggold’s father, James Frederick Eggold, is of German descent, and his mother, Karen (née Benik), is half Croatian and half Austrian-Jewish. He graduated from Santa Margarita Catholic High School, where he was a part of school plays, and quickly fell in love with theatre and the stage. After graduation, Ryan Eggold joined the University of Southern California’s theater arts department in 2006. This is where he was offered several television roles that kickstarted his acting career.

Ryan Eggold’s Dating Life

Ryan Eggold leads quite a private life and prefers to keep his personal life away from the prying eyes of the media. However, in 2008, speculations became rife that the actor was dating Ashley Michele Greene, who is best known for her appearance as ‘Alice Cullen’ in the Twilight Saga. Even though there were no official statements made by either of them, the pair were often spotted together. Not long after, Ashley began to be seen with an Australian TV personality, Paul Khoury. Eggold’s fans soon brushed off all of it as rumors.

A year later, Eggold was linked to ‘The Haunting of Molley Hartley’ fame actor Haley Bennet. Although reports suggest that the two dated for two years from 2009 to 2011, nothing significant came out of it and the rumors eventually fizzled out. According to Daily Telegraph, Eggold admitted in 2014 that he is not that good while dealing with the romantic aspect of his life. He said, “I am an old man. I go for the quiet. I wouldn’t say I handle attention well, I’d say I stumble over pick-up lines poorly. I’m not good at any of that.”

Around the same time, the actor was also rumored to be seeing his ‘The Blacklist’ co-star, Megan Boone. The tittle-tattle died down after Megan Boone confirmed that she and Dan Estabrook were expecting their first child. She later got engaged to him in 2016. Here’s a picture of the two actors having fun on the sets of the crime thriller series!

In June 2018, Eggold went on the Today Show to promote a season of ‘The Blacklist.’ On being asked whether he was engaged to anyone or not, the talented actor coyly replied, “No, I’m not engaged. No, no, who said that?” Well, as of 2021, his fans are eagerly waiting for the actor’s social media account to be filled with romantic pictures and captions.

