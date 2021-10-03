Is Shemar Moore’s Hondo Leaving S.W.A.T?

Rumors about Shemar Moore exiting the cast of ‘S.W.A.T.’ have been on the rise for quite a while. With his character, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr., having to choose between his dedication to the police force and integrity against racism in the season 4 finale, fans were worried as his decision leads to a sacking. With fans anxious about Moore’s future, we decided to jump right in and find out the truth!

What Happens to Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr?

The team leader of Swat, Hondo, remains a dedicated police officer throughout. He values duty over everything else and is a caring leader ready to jump into the fray to protect his team. He is also quite compassionate and not as tough as he appears to be. However, Hondo constantly struggles with choosing duty over ethics as he cannot bear things that go against his ideals.

This struggle magnifies at the end of season 4 when he witnesses racist incidents inside the police force. His commitment to his duty refuses to let him publicize the matter, but his ideals soon take over, and Hondo ends up speaking about it to the press. Unfortunately, the decision backfires as the department erupts in protest. Thus, if only to soothe conditions, senior officer Commander Robert “Bob” Hicks demotes Hondo.

Is Shemar Moore Leaving S.W.A.T?

Recent developments have confirmed that Shemar Moore won’t be leaving ‘S.W.A.T.’ anytime soon. Initial worries surfaced after Hondo’s demotion as fans wondered how the team will function without its upright leader. Additionally, the numerous challenges and dilemmas Hondo faces, especially in the light of the Black Lives Matter movement, make it seem like he doesn’t want to continue being a police officer. With no statement from the network or the actor himself, rumors about Hondo leaving his job and, in turn, Moore’s exit began festering.

However, Moore soon took to Instagram and confirmed his return as he wrote, “Your boy HONDO’s taking you deep into to MEXICO on horseback to kick off this WILD and CRAZY season of #SWAT.” Surprisingly, the picture he shared to promote the show portrays his character wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse. Fans were naturally surprised as Hondo is rarely seen without his Swat uniform and armor. However, their worries were soothed out when the premiere episode of season 5 follows Hando as he leaves the Swat force behind and journeys to Mexico. Incidentally, he also witnesses racism in Mexico and decides to take a firm stand against it. Thus, with Hondo being given a new direction on the show and a whole new story arc to unfold in Mexico, Shemar Moore is here to stay.

Read More: Where Was S.W.A.T. Filmed?