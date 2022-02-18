Is Ted K on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Tony Stone, ‘Ted K’ is a historical crime drama film essaying the life-changing events in the life of Ted Kaczynski. He prefers to isolate himself from humanity and lives a quiet life in a Montana-based wooden cabin. His persistent hatred for the ways of society motivates him into executing violent bombing missions.

Also known as the Unabomber, this now-convicted killer has a turbulent history that demands to be presented worldwide. Hence, ‘Ted K’ is an interesting biopic starring Sharlto Copley in the controversial lead role. If you’re looking for ways to view the movie online, we have listed all the options available!

What Is Ted K About?

‘Ted K’ is a cinematic adaptation of 25,000 pages of chaotic scribbling discovered in Kaczynski’s cabin. As a result, most part of the film proceeds through an inner monologue. However, his record does report a few important interactions with his neighbors, a few people at his local library, and his brother David. Ted also cultivates an unusual bond with a female entity, who also happens to be a product of his active imagination. His increasing solitude consequently goads him into cutting snowmobile wires and building bombs. These bombs then go off in public places killing people in their wake. Now, you can go through all the streaming options mentioned!

Is Ted K on Netflix?

‘Ted K’ is not available for streaming on the platform so we’d recommend you to watch ‘Unabomber – In His Own Words,’ a documentary series delineating Ted K’s life. If you want to watch movies, you can go for ‘Richard Jewell,’ a crime drama film documenting a man suspected of bombing the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.

Is Ted K on Amazon Prime Video?

No, it is not a part of the streamer’s expansive video library. However, you can watch ‘Unabomber,’ a film that dives into the investigation that finally tracked down Ted Kaczynski. It is accessible here.

Is Ted K on Hulu?

Since the movie is not a part of Hulu’s regular offerings, you can opt for alternatives like ‘Cold Case Hammarskjöld,’ a film that narrates the true story of the United Nations secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld, suspected of causing a plane crash in 1961. You can stream this documentary film here.

Is Ted K on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Ted K’ is not available on HBO Max, which means you can explore other options like ‘Marathon: The Patriot’s Day Bombing,’ a retelling of the April 15, 2013 bombings at the Boston Marathon. You can watch it here.

Where to Watch Ted K Online?

‘Ted K’ released theatrically across America on February 18, 2022, which means you can go to your nearest theater and watch it there. Before that, you can book your tickets on Fandango. Other than that, you could purchase the movie on VOD platforms like Vudu and Google Play.

How to Stream Ted K for Free?

‘Ted K’ is not available for free viewing because it is not widely accessible on the internet. As of now, you can watch at the theater or buy/rent the movie on the VOD platforms mentioned. In addition, we don’t advise our readers to turn to illegal methods for streaming content online.

