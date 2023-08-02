Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The seventh theatrical ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie and a reboot of the series, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is an animated superhero action movie that revolves around the Turtle brothers who embark on a mission to be accepted as they are through their heroic actions while fighting off an army of mutants. Directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears, the film features the voices of Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, and John Cena.

Due to its unique animation and storyline that keeps the audience hooked, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ garnered generally favorable and positive reviews from critics upon its premiere. If you have been keeping yourself up-to-date with the franchise, you must be keen to know more about this film as well. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ follows the Turtles as they try their best to be accepted as normal teenagers in New York, having sheltered away from the human world for years. In the meanwhile, they take on a mysterious crime syndicate with the assistance of their new friend named April O’Neil. However, their task gets even more complicated when an army of mutants gets unleashed upon them. Will the Turtle brothers come out on top? To find out, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers will need to look for ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Instead, you have the option to turn to similar animated movies that Disney+ offers, such as ‘Big Hero 6‘ and ‘Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.’

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is not accessible on Netflix. But you shouldn’t let it disappoint you too much because there are plenty of other alternatives you can check out on the streaming giant, including ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie‘ and ‘Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie.’

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on HBO Max?

No, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, the streamer more than makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives like ‘The Lego Batman Movie‘ and ‘All-Star Superman.’

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t include ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ in its library of content. Alternatively, subscribers can instead tune into similar superhero films on the streamer, including ‘StarDog and TurboCat.’

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Amazon Prime?

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog. However, you can make good use of your subscription by checking out other alternatives, such as ‘Megamind‘ and ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.’

Where to Watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Online?

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ has been released in theaters. The superhero animation film is likely to be made available on Paramount+ after its theatrical run is over. Meanwhile, it can also be purchased on iTunes. But if you want to catch all the action on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem For Free?

Since ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is not available for streaming on any of the digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the film for free. What you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal and unethical methods to do the same.

