Is The Accursed on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Goran Visnjic, Melora Walters, Yancy Butler, Maiara Walsh, and Izabela Vidovic, ‘The Accursed’ is a horror movie that centers upon an estranged family haunted by a curse that runs in their bloodline. Two decades after it was first placed, now the curse is about to take hold of the family forever. Can they stop it from happening and avoid the tragedies that happened all those years ago? Directed and written by Elizabeta Vidovic and Kathryn Michelle, the film is a must-watch for fans of the horror genre. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is The Accursed About?

The peaceful life of an ordinary family takes a dark turn when a maleficent curse is placed on the entire bloodline following an unexpected betrayal. Hana, the family matriarch who understands the demonic forces, has somehow managed to suppress and constantly fight them for more than two decades. When the next generation of the estranged family reunites for a wedding, they are clueless about the curse that runs in their bloodline.

Just like two decades ago, one of the family members knowingly awakens the dark forces again, putting the lives of everyone at risk. Hana, who has seen her loved ones haunted by horrors inflicted by the curse all those years ago, takes it upon herself to fight back to stop the curse from taking over the family forever.

Is The Accursed on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of movies does not include ‘The Accursed.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead stream ‘Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn‘ or ‘Revenge of the Pontianak.’

Is The Accursed on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the movie on other platforms since it is currently not available on the streamer. Viewers looking for other horror movies on the platform should watch ‘Willy’s Wonderland‘ or ‘The Night.’

Is The Accursed on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Accursed’ is not available on Amazon Prime as of now, it is expected to arrive on the platform as on-demand content soon, so you should regularly check Amazon’s official website. Meanwhile, we recommend our readers watch ‘The Lighthouse.’

Is The Accursed on HBO Max?

No, the Goran Visnjic and Melora Walters-starrer is not accessible on HBO Max as of now. However, viewers who wish to watch something similar may like ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It‘ or ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil.’

Where to Watch The Accursed Online?

If you wish to watch ‘The Accursed’ from the comfort of your home, then you can rent/purchase the film from video-on-demand platforms such as Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. DirecTV and Spectrum have the movie in their catalogs as well. The film is also released theatrically. So, if you wish to watch the Elizabeta Vidovic and Kathryn Michelle directorial in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. The film is expected to arrive on Google Play in the near future.

How to Stream The Accursed for Free?

Since the film is only released on on-demand platforms and in theaters, it is currently not possible to watch it for free. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

