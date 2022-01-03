Is The Cleaning Lady on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Miranda Kwok, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ is a drama series that follows a Cambodian doctor who visits the United States hoping to find a cure for her son’s rare ailment. However, she gets wrapped up in a difficult mess which entails her staying back and working under a mob. Based on the 2017 Argentinian TV show ‘La Chica Que Limpia,’ ‘The Cleaning Lady’ has an interesting premise that must have piqued your curiosity. If yes, here are all the streaming options available for the show online!

What Is The Cleaning Lady About?

Thony De La Rosa, a harrowed mother desperately wanting to treat her son Luca’s rare illness, arrives in the US. Otherwise a skilled medical doctor, Thony suddenly finds herself at the mercy of a mobster when he accidentally witnesses a murder. So he asks her to clear out the crime scene and hires her as a full-time cleaning lady. On top of that, her visa expires, so she has no way of going back to her husband Marco in the Philippines.

Stuck in Las Vegas, Thony’s only support is her Filipino sister-in-law Fiona. Moreover, the donor who promised to help Luca backs out at the last minute. So she has no option but to rely on her new job for support. As Thony begins to adjust to her double life, she forges a new life governed by new rules with the FBI hot on her trail!

Is The Cleaning Lady on Netflix?

Netflix has a neverending catalog of interesting TV shows, but unfortunately ‘The Cleaning Lady’ is not one of them. However, if you’re searching for more drama shows on the platform, you can go ahead and watch ‘Maid‘ and ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

Is The Cleaning Lady on Amazon Prime Video?

As of now, Amazon Prime Video’s current offerings do not have ‘The Cleaning Lady.’ You can instead go for other TV shows having a similar premise such as ‘Breaking Bad,’ Animal Kingdom, and ‘Godfather of Harlem.’

Is The Cleaning Lady on Hulu?

No, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ is currently not available as a part of Hulu’s regular list of TV shows and movies. But there are similar shows available on the streamer. So you can instead go for ‘The Sopranos‘ and ‘The Wire.’

Is The Cleaning Lady on HBO Max?

This exciting drama series is not available for streaming on HBO Max at the moment. So you can check out other gangster shows that will fill in, such as ‘Warrior‘ and ‘Gomorrah.’

Where to Watch The Cleaning Lady Online?

Since ‘The Cleaning Lady’ will air on FOX, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of the show on FOX’s official website. Besides that, you can watch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ on live streaming platforms such as DirecTV and Hulu+Live TV. As of now, there are limited options available.

How to Stream The Cleaning Lady for Free?

We usually do not encourage the consumption of online content through any illegal methods. As mentioned above, the series is only available on the websites mentioned above. So it will be mandatory for you to pay in order to watch the show online.

