Is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same written and illustrated by Koume Fujichika, ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ is a romantic drama series. The anime follows a middle schooler named Komura Kaede, who ends up having a crush on his deskmate Ai Mie. Interestingly, Mie has a tendency to forget her glasses quite frequently, and because of her terrible vision, she needs someone’s constant support. That’s how she forms a bond with Kaede as he looks after her. The romantic story of the two middle schoolers has drawn a lot of attention lately. Anime fans are eager to watch the show, and if you are one of them, then here’s all the streaming and other details you are probably looking for.

What is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses About?

Komura Kaede is an ordinary middle schooler who lives a pretty average life in Japan. Unbeknownst to his classmates, he actually likes his deskmate Ai Mie. All he wants is to get her attention, and luckily he ends up making her acquaintance in just a few days. However, he notices something strange about her a few days later when he notices her squinting her eyes and realizes that her glasses are missing. But strangely, this is something she does quite often, and because of her poor vision, Ai needs someone’s help to go through her day at school. That’s how she ends up relying on Kaede quite often, and the two of them get to know each other. As their bond gets stronger, Komura realizes that Ai is the kind of girl she has always wanted.

Is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of anime movies and shows does not include ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses.’ People who have a subscription to the streaming giant can instead stream ‘Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop‘ or ‘Komi Can’t Communicate.’

Is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses on Hulu?

‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ is unavailable on Hulu. Since it is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Ouran High School Host Club‘ or ‘Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You.’

Is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include romantic drama series. But people who wish to watch something similar will probably enjoy watching ‘Toradora!‘ or ‘Hitorijime My Hero.’

Is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses on Crunchyroll?

‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ is all set to premiere on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform has bought the streaming rights to the series outside Japan. You can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

Where to Watch The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Online?

In some Asian countries and Oceania, fans can watch the show on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

How to Stream The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while the episodes released on YouTube are accessible for anyone to watch for free if they live in Oceania or a select few Asian countries. People who wish to watch the anime without paying anything can use any of the two aforementioned paths. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Romantic Anime