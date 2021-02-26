Starring Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari, ‘The Girl on the Train’ is a psychological crime thriller that revolves around Mira, an ambitious lawyer, whose life takes a drastic turn after she fights a case against a powerful gangster. With her life falling apart, Mira finds consolation in looking at a woman from the train that she takes for work every day. Her infatuation turns toxic when she decides to pay the woman a visit. But unknowingly Mira involves herself in her murder mystery that leads to unthinkable revelations about her own life.

As the story progress, the familiar turns strange and the viewers find themselves questioning what they know. ‘The Girl on the Train’ is a story of betrayal and revenge that brings its complex character together in interesting ways. If you have watched the movie, you might be intrigued by its plot and want to know its origin. Is ‘The Girl on the Train’ based on a true story? Or some work of fiction? Let’s have a deeper look at its inception.

Is The Girl on the Train Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Girl on the Train’ is not based on a true story. The movie is based on Paula Hawkins’s best-selling novel of the same name. In one of her interviews, Paula candidly spoke about being fed up by the expectation of romantic stories from her. So, it is not surprising that in ‘The Girl on the Train’, Paula’s protagonist is an antithesis to female characters in most romantic love stories.

While writing his now-famous book, Paula was interested in a character with a poor memory as it was easier for someone like that to be manipulated. Since the entire plot is heavily dependent on that critical aspect and it truly makes it come alive, her overdependence on it was not misplaced. However, it is noteworthy that there are some differences between the plot of the movie and the book.

In the book, Rachel’s (protagonist) inability to conceive a child later spiral into alcoholism while in the movie Mira becomes an alcoholic after losing her child in an accident. Interestingly, in both stories, the protagonist hardly knows anything about their ex-husbands’ affairs and the fact that he has been manipulating them into believing things that never happened. But the real difference in the plot is in the conclusion. While the novel ends with the protagonist stabbing her ex-husband in self-defense, Mira on the other hand sends Shekhar to jail on false charges of murdering Dalbeer. Moreover, Tom, Rachel’s ex-husband shows intentions of murdering her while Shekhar was only interested in procuring his phone from Mira.

Paula, while writing the book was aware of the risks that she was taking by offering readers a character like Rachel. But she thought that Rachel would evoke understanding if not empathy in the readers. It seems her intuition was quite accurate as the female protagonist won the hearts of the audience.

Notably, the novel has been adapted into a movie before. The 2016 film starred Emily Blunt in the lead role. Parineeti Chopra who headlined the 2021 film, admitted in one of her interviews that she found comparisons with Emily Blunt inspiring as she finds some of Emily Blunt’s work in movies like ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ motivating. Moreover, the movie got Blunt nominated for BAFTA, so Parineeti Chopra is also hopeful that ‘The Girl on the Train’ will also bring good fortune for her.

