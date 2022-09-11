Is The Serpent Queen on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Justin Haythe, ‘The Serpent Queen’ is a period drama that revolves around the life of Catherine de’ Medici. The Italian noblewoman is married into the French royal family in the hopes that she might bring a hefty dowry as an orphaned daughter of a wealthy family. However, after she is wed, Catherine discovers that her husband is more interested in an older woman. Moreover, Catherine realizes that she may not be able to conceive any children.

Despite the odds stacked against her, Catherine manages to leave a lasting mark on history and effectively rule France for three decades. Starring Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, and Enzo Cilenti, the series is a captivating retelling of one of history’s hidden stories. Given the fascinating premise of the show, it is no wonder that many are eager to watch how the vents unfold. If you are in the same boat, here’s how you can watch the historical series.

What is The Serpent Queen About?

Based on Leonie Frieda’s 2004 non-fiction book titled ‘Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France,’ ‘The Serpent Queen’ tells the story of Catherine de’ Medici, an Italian noblewoman who was orphaned at a young age. Given her considerable dowry, she is arranged to marry into the French court. However, Catherine’s life after marriage is far from ideal as she discovers her husband’s love for another woman. Furthermore, she is horrified to realize that she may not be able to give her husband any children. The show depicts how Catherine overcomes several obstacles and becomes the ruling power of France for around thirty years. Those interested in watching the series, we know just how you can check it out.

Is The Serpent Queen on Netflix?

No, ‘The Serpent Queen’ is not available on Netflix. The streaming portal does offer a deep insight into Catherine de’ Medici’s maiden family through the aptly named show ‘Medici.’ The series highlights how the family gained power and wealth and focuses on historically significant Medicis through multiple generations.

Is The Serpent Queen on Hulu?

By adding Starz to your Hulu plan for $8.99 per month, one can check out ‘The Serpent Queen’ here. The platform’s regular offerings include excellent alternatives such as ‘Harlots‘ and ‘The Great.’

Is The Serpent Queen on Amazon Prime?

You can indeed watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ on Amazon Prime by adding Starz to your plan for $8.99 per month here. Alternatively, the platform offers its regular members several similar shows like ‘The White Queen.’

Is The Serpent Queen on HBO Max?

HBO Max may not have ‘The Serpent Queen,’ but its media library does make up for it. For those interested in a journey through history, we recommend ‘Catherine the Great.’ The series chronicles the life of Russian Empress Catherine, who became one of the most notable monarchs of Russia.

Where to Watch The Serpent Queen Online?

You can watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ on the online platform of Starz. Alternatively, the show can be viewed by adding Starz to the services of YouTube TV, FuboTV, DirecTV, and Sling TV.

How to Stream The Serpent Queen for Free?

You can watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ for free on the Starz website by availing of its week-long trial. FuboTV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime also offer week-long free trials to their new users for watching the Starz show. New subscribers can also utilize Sling TV’s 3-day trial to check out the series. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the show. Paying for relevant channels shows your support for those who have worked hard to bring your such shows.

Read More: Where is Starz’s The Serpent Queen Filmed?