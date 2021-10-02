Is The Sopranos on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Sopranos‘ is a crime drama series that stars talented actors like James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, and Dominic Chianese. Created by David Chase, the series centers upon an experienced mobster whose decades of involvement in the criminal underworld have finally caught up with him. As he finds himself seeking professional psychiatric counseling, the mob boss looks back at his life choices and tries to face his fears both in his personal and professional life. Often billed as the best mob show ever, ‘The Sopranos’ is a must-watch for people who love action-packed crime series. Let’s learn more about its premise and other streaming details.

What is The Sopranos About?

Tony Soprano is a New Jersey-based Italian-American mob boss who has led quite a perilous life dealing with criminals and law enforcement agencies. Over time, the constant pressure of running an illegal business while juggling personal responsibilities has taken a toll on the mobster, who now seeks help from a psychiatrist to find some peace. His stress and anxiety primarily stem from his mother’s manipulations, his uncle’s evil schemes to get rid of him, and the pressure not to let his personal woes interfere with his work as a mobster. Now in therapy, he finally finds an outlet for his deepest and darkest thoughts but must ensure that the rest of the mob never learn about it.

As he deals with his fear of death and other reservations, Tony must brace himself for a world of trouble as people close to him may turn out to be his worst adversaries. Can the mobster manage to find the balance between his personal and professional life while dealing with his fear of death? In order to find out, you must watch the crime series and here’s how you can do that.

Is The Sopranos on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers who are looking for ‘The Sopranos’ on the platform are bound to be disappointed since it is not included in the streaming giant’s massive catalog of television shows. Since it is unlikely to be available even in the future, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Fear City: New York vs The Mafia‘ or ‘Ozark.’

Is The Sopranos on Hulu?

You cannot access ‘The Sopranos‘ with Hulu’s basic subscription. In order to watch the crime series, one needs to get the HBO Max add-on which costs an additional $14.99. People with a basic subscription can alternatively watch ‘Sons of Anarchy.‘

Is The Sopranos on Amazon Prime?

‘The Sopranos’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular offerings. But viewers can still head here to access the show as on-demand content. Each episode costs $2.99, while you can buy the entire season for $14.99.

Is The Sopranos on HBO Max?

Fans with an HBO Max subscription can rejoice since ‘The Sopranos’ is available on the platform. You can head here to stream your favorite episodes of the crime drama series.

Where to Watch The Sopranos Online?

If you wish to rent/purchase your favorite episodes or the entire season of ‘The Sopranos,’ then you can head to platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube. Fans can also watch the show on various other streaming platforms like Xfinity, and DirecTV.

How to Stream The Sopranos for Free?

Although HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, cord-cutters can still use the 7-day free trial offered by Spectrum and DirecTV to stream the show free of cost. However, we recommend that we watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

Read More: The Sopranos Ending, Explained