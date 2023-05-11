Is The Starling Girl on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Starling Girl‘ is a drama movie that revolves around a teenage girl who aspires to be a dutiful and religious Christian but her efforts are hindered by her own burgeoning desires. Written and directed by Laurel Parmet, the film consists of a stellar ensemble cast, comprising Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Jimmi Simpson, Wrenn Schmidt, and Austin Abrams, all of whom perform to their highest levels and elevate the narrative further.

Upon its premiere, the drama movie mostly received high praise from critics as it captures the tussle between shame and desire in a compassionate manner, which is matched by the brilliant onscreen performances from all the cast members. So, if you are excited about learning more about this film, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is The Starling Girl About?

Struggling to find her place within the fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky, 17-year-old Jem Starling tries hard to become a dutiful Christian and an inspiration to her younger siblings. While she enjoys her time with the church dance troupe, she finds it difficult to find a common ground between her love for dancing and her faith. The situation is made all the more complicated when her enigmatic youth pastor returns to her church, and the two get involved in a dangerous relationship. Do you wish to know how Jem handles all these problems that life throws at her? For that, you will have to watch the drama film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Starling Girl on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Starling Girl’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection. However, you can always make the most of your subscription and check out similar movies on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Man of God‘ and ‘Come Sunday.’

Is The Starling Girl on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Starling Girl’ is not included in the library of HBO Max. Alternatively, you can turn to some other drama films about the church using your subscription, such as ‘First Reformed‘ and ‘Judgment.’

Is The Starling Girl on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘The Starling Girl’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer offers, including ‘The Shack.’

Is The Starling Girl on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed as ‘The Starling Girl’ is included in the streaming giant’s catalog of content. However, you have the option to tune into similar drama movies on Amazon Prime Video, such as ‘I’m In Love With A Church Girl.’

Where to Watch The Starling Girl Online?

As of writing, ‘The Starling Girl’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you cannot get access to the Laurel Parmet directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. However, if you wish to get an immersive experience, you can always check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Starling Girl For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘The Starling Girl’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms at the moment. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Eliza Scanlen starrer for free. What you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we humbly request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical methods to do the same.

