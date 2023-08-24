Is Vacation Friends 2 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Vacation Friends 2’ is a comedy film directed by Clay Tarver. A sequel to the 2021 hit ‘Vacation Friends,’ the film follows the two couples from the original film as they reunite for a vacation in the Caribbean. Things, however, do not go as planned, leading to total chaos and hilarious situations. Starring Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena, and Meredith Hagner, ‘Vacation Friends 2’ is a complete laugh-riot with compelling performances and an engaging narrative that matches its predecessor. If you enjoyed the first film, you must want to know more about the sequel. Well, here is all the information you need!

What is Vacation Friends 2 About?

‘Vacation Friends 2’ revolves around newlywed couple Marcus and Emily, who invite their carefree friends Ron and Kyla, also newly married with a baby, for a vacation when Marcus gets a free trip to a Caribbean resort. He plans to bid on a hotel construction contract on the island. But Kyla’s dad Reese, who has just been released from prison, arrives unannounced and disrupts their vacation, causing chaos and ruining Marcus’ plans. Now will the two couples be able to enjoy their vacation in peace or will there be havoc all around? To find out, you need to watch the film, and here is how you can do that!

Is Vacation Friends 2 on Netflix?

No, ‘Vacation Friends 2’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant offers numerous comedy films along the lines of a vacation gone wrong. You can watch ‘Wine Country,’ which follows a group of friends whose trip to Napa Valley ends up in a mess. Another alternative is ‘Murder Mystery’ where a couple is mistakenly framed for a murder on a Europe trip.

Is Vacation Friends 2 on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Vacation Friends 2’ is not a part of HBO Max’s movies and TV shows library. However, the platform has a vast assortment of comedy films that you can check out, including ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and ‘Are We There Yet?’

Is Vacation Friends 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers would be excited to know that ‘Vacation Friends 2’ is streaming on Hulu. So go ahead and check out the film here.

Is Vacation Friends 2 on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime does not feature ‘Vacation Friends 2’ in its content catalog. Nevertheless, there are a couple of alternatives that you can watch using your subscription. We recommend ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and ‘The Open Road.’

Where to Watch Vacation Friends 2 Online?

‘Vacation Friends 2’ is exclusively available on Hulu as of now and has not been made available to rent or buy on any other online platform. Hence, the only way you can enjoy the film for now is by subscribing to the streaming service.

How to Stream Vacation Friends 2 for Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to its new subscribers. You can avail of the same if you wish to watch ‘Vacation Friends 2’ without any cost. That said, we always urge our readers to pay for the movies and shows they watch and never resort to illegal methods to do the same.

