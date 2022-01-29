Is We Need to Talk About Cosby on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ is a four-part docuseries directed by W. Kamau Bell. It gives a detailed insight into the life of comedian Bill Cosby, exploring both his professional journey and achievements, as well as the gravity of the numerous sexual assault allegations against him. In the form of unfiltered conversations with journalists, comedians, educators, as well as survivors of Bill’s alleged crimes, Bell tries to delve deeper into Cosby’s story and bring to light the perspectives of those around him.

The series highly engages the viewers with the harrowing accounts of people, as well as their real experiences with the former comedy legend. If you are curious to know more about him and wish to watch ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby,’ here are all the details on how you can do so.

What is We Need to Talk About Cosby About?

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ is a true examination of retired comedian Bill Cosby’s rise to fame and his eventual downfall due to a large number of publicized sexual assault allegations against him. Director W. Kamau Bell invites and speaks to prominent media personalities, cultural commentators, stand-up comics, and the women who are the survivors of Cosby’s alleged misconduct.

The candid discussions accurately capture the life and times of the host of the hit ‘The Cosby Show’ and help begin a conversation of social relevance in the industry. Some of the people featured in the series include actors Joseph C. Phillips and Lili Bernard, model Eden Tirl, and cultural critics Jemele Hill and Marc Lamont Hill.

