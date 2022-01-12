Is Wolf Like Me on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Wolf Like Me’ is an interesting fantasy series that is interwoven with elements of romance and comedy. It follows Gary and Mary, who meet under very unusual circumstances and become an essential part of each other’s lives. However, they both have reasons that prevent them from fully committing to their relationship. The show stars Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariel Donoghue, Emma Lung, and Anthony Taufa. Are you curious to know more about the series and how you can watch it? In that case, let us help you with all that you need to know!

What is Wolf Like Me About?

Gary is not the same after the untimely death of his wife. Moreover, he is struggling to raise his young daughter all by himself. On the other hand, there is Mary who has a secret that she has not shared with anyone. The two come together in the most unexpected of ways but still feel the weight of their past. So, when they begin a relationship, things do not go as planned. Now all they can do is follow the signs the universe gives them. The only way to find out what happens to Gary and Mary is by watching the show. Since you want to watch this intriguing Isla Fisher and Josh Gad-starrer, let us discuss all the options you have.

Is Wolf Like Me on Netflix?

Although Netflix offers its subscribers a plethora of films and TV shows, this series is not a part of its streaming library. However, there are other fantasy-laced shows that you might like, such as ‘Legacies’ and ‘The Order.’

Is Wolf Like Me on Hulu?

‘Wolf Like Me’ is not a part of Hulu’s list of offerings. But the streamer has other series that you can watch in case you are looking for storylines with out-worldly elements. A few that come to mind are ‘What We Do in the Shadows‘ and ‘True Blood.’

Is Wolf Like Me on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, you will not find ‘Wolf Like Me’ on Amazon Prime Video. Instead, you can watch ‘A Discovery of Witches‘ and ‘Carnival Row.’

Is Wolf Like Me on HBO Max?

The fantasy series is not available to stream on HBO Max. However, we can recommend shows you can watch that have fantastical or supernatural elements. With that said, you can try out ‘Ghosts‘ or ‘Room 104.’

Where to Watch Wolf Like Me Online?

‘Wolf Like Me’ is exclusively available on Peacock, which means that it is not available on any other streaming platform. The first season has six episodes which released all at once. You can watch the show here!

How to Stream Wolf Like Me for Free?

Peacock is offering new subscribers the first episode for free, after which you will need a premium subscription to watch the remaining episodes. With only $4.99, you can access everything that the streaming service has to offer, albeit with advertisements. Or you can sign up for the Premium Plus plan for $9.99 to watch the content without any interruptions. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means to view content online and instead pay for their favorite shows and films.

