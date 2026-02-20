Is Isabel De Leon Based on a Real Reporter? Is the Financial Register a Real Newspaper?

Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent‘ brings Peter Sutherland back for a third season, as he tries to uncover the identity of the Broker, who has found a way to have his eyes and ears in every department in the US administration. Catching the Broker means uncovering the identities of all the people who are secretly working for him. In the midst of this, Peter gets the case of a man named Jay Batra, who has uncovered shocking details about a terrorist attack and the people involved in it. This investigation leads Peter to cross paths with a journalist named Isabel De Leon, who is just as, if not more, intent on getting to the bottom of the truth. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Isabel and the Financial Register Represent the Work of Real Journalists

‘The Night Agent’ is a fictional show that is inspired by the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The book’s plot is adapted in the first season, and with the second and third seasons, the show’s writers have used their imagination to concoct new plotlines and characters. This means that all the characters in the show, including Isabel De Leon, and the Financial Register, which she works for, are entirely fictional. The show’s creators did not refer to any specific journalists or publications while creating these new plot points, but they most likely were inspired by the real-life journalists who are constantly working hard and risking their lives to bring the truth to light.

Actress Genesis Rodriguez, who plays Isabel, revealed that while she didn’t base her character on any specific person, she did look towards the journalists she knows in real life. She stated that several of her friends and acquaintances work in the field, and over the years, she has seen the dedication they show towards their jobs. Through Isabel, she wanted to pay tribute to their hard work and sacrifices, especially in a world where fake news and lies are easily perpetuated. It falls on reporters working on the ground to make sure that the bad guys don’t get away with their crimes, which is what Isabel is also trying to do in ‘The Night Agent.’ The third season also makes a point to highlight that Isabel is a financial journalist.

In one scene, Peter asks her why she decided to turn towards this particular branch of journalism. She explains that no matter what the crime and its scale, there is always money involved, and often, the parties that help the bad guys launder their money or make the transactions that lead to devastating results for the general public escape accountability. So, she targets such banks and financial institutions to hit the root of the cause. The dedication that we see in Isabel, along with the fear for her life, is something that journalists reporting on ground reality have to face in their quest for truth, and Rodriguez brings that in a deeply realistic way that makes the audience root for an otherwise fictional character.

