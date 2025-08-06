Who is Miss Isadora Capri in Wednesday? Who Plays Her?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ introduces a new set of characters who add to the drama and mystique of the protagonist’s journey which takes one wild turn after another. Following the shocking revelation of one of Nevermore’s teachers being the villain, any new character comes with a set of suspicions, especially if they are a teacher. This is why perhaps, Miss Isadora Capri becomes someone to keep an eye on. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Isadora Capri Becomes a Prime Suspect in Wednesday’s Investigation

With a new school year, new faces appear in Nevermore, including Isadora Capri. She is the new head of music for the academy. Though an Outcast, she is revealed to have had a successful career as a musician in the world of Normies. However, she chose to come to Nevermore for several reasons. As soon as Capri enters the picture, she takes a particular interest in Wednesday, especially focusing on her untapped potential for music. Though Wednesday claims that she only plays music, Capri sees that there is much more to her music than that.

Apart from encouraging Wednesday to join the music team and explore her talents from a new perspective, she also becomes a mentor to Enid. Being a part of the pack, she has gone through the same struggles that Enid has now, and she wants to make things easier for the girl who seems to have finally found her place in Nevermore, after a tumultuous first year. On the surface, this makes Capri look like a great teacher, but there are secrets lurking about her that make her a potentially dangerous person. Wednesday, particularly, decides to keep an eye on her when she starts doubting the teacher and her true intentions.

One of the reasons that Wednesday starts to believe that there is something more sinister about the teacher is when she notices that she has a couple of birds in her room. This is also after she chases the hooded serial killer through the secret passageway of the school, which turns out to be connected to Willow Hall. Eventually, Wednesday discovers that her answers have taken her on a completely different journey. Moreover, we also find out more about the teacher, and it seems that she may genuinely be a nice person. When Dr. Fairburn asks her, she accepts the offer to play at Willow Hill as part of a musical therapy. It seems that she genuinely is concerned for the well-being of others. However, that is just one part of the puzzle that she continues to be.

Billie Piper Plays the Role of Isadora Capri

The role of Miss Isadora Capri in ‘Wednesday’ is played by Billie Piper. The English actress is best known for playing Rose Tyler in ‘Doctor Who.’ She has also appeared as Sam McAlister in Netflix’s ‘Scoop’ and Suzie Pickles in ‘I Hate Suzie,’ which she also co-created. Additionally, she is also a well-known name in the world of theatre and has won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress. When it came to playing Isadora Capri in ‘Wednesday,’ Piper didn’t have to think twice. She revealed that she had already been a huge fan of Tim Burton, citing ‘Beetlejuice’ as the influence on her fashion and the interior design of her room, and felt “quite overwhelmed” to get the chance to work with him. She has described the director as a person who is open, engaging, and fun, with “childlike” energy.

While Capri was created on paper, Piper brought her own knowledge of the music world to the fore. She revealed that while designing the character’s look, she and the costume designers looked towards people like Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, Kate Bush, and Stevie Nicks. Not only that, Piper’s own experience as a successful musical artist also brought a different and more authentic experience to the character. Piper became the youngest female singer to enter the UK Singles Chart at number one after releasing her first single, ‘Because We Want To,’ at the age of 15. While she has focused entirely on acting now, her music career certainly gives her the perspective to understand the character for whom music is a huge part of their life.

