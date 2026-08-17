Isekai anime, despite its overused tropes, continues to become one of the most popular anime genres. Interestingly, some of the most popular shows like ‘Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World,’ ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation,’ ‘Log Horizon,’ and ‘No Game No Life’ are all unsurprisingly isekai. So, it is no surprise that Netflix has also added shows from the genre to its ever-growing catalog. However, instead of using a strict definition of the genre, we have also included anime that somewhat reflects the themes of the isekai series to make the list more unique and exciting. You can watch all these shows on Netflix, and we have also provided a link at the end of each recommendation.

19. Magic Knight Rayearth (1994-1995)

Based on the manga by Clamp, ‘Magic Knight Rayearth’ follows three eighth-grade girls, Hikaru Shidou, Umi Ryuuzaki, and Fuu Hououji, who find themselves transported from modern-day Japan into a magical world called Cephiro. Princess Emeraude, who has been imprisoned by High Priest Zagato, chose them to fulfill their destinies as Magic Knights, restoring peace and balance in Cephiro. How the young girls rescue the princess and save Cephiro forms the premise of the classic anime. You can watch the show here.

18. Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table (2026- )

‘Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table’ focuses on 17-year-old Yuki, who is among the six girls who wake up in the Ghost House. They are in for a string of deadly games full of locked rooms and dangerous weapons, with the winner receiving money prizes. However, Yuki doesn’t play for money. She has made the games her profession. From one game to another, she moves on, and she does it all while contemplating what makes her so adept at it. Looking for the answer is her biggest mission, one that seems to be unending. The anime is based on the eponymous light novel series by Yūshi Ukai and Nekometaru. You can watch it here.

17. NiNoKuni (2019)

Based on the video game series of the same name, ‘NiNoKuni’ is directed by Yoshiyuki Momose. It follows two boys, Haru and Yū, who land in the parallel world of Evermore minutes after losing their best friend, Kotona, to a stabbing. At the kingdom of Evermore, they meet Princess Astrid, who is strikingly similar to Kotona. As the two guys try to grapple with what’s real and what’s not, we get a captivating isekai anime powered by magical beings and artifacts, eventually culminating in a tearful climax of separation. ‘NiNoKuni’ does a good job adapting the game and offers great action, beautiful visuals, and captivating drama. You can watch it here.

16. Fate/Extra Last Encore (2018)

‘Fate/Extra Last Encore’ follows Hakuno Kishinami, who wakes up in a pool of blood at the Tsukimihara Academy, a high school serving as a stage for the next Holy Grail war. A handful of the Earth-projected souls at the school will be provided their servants and chosen as the “Masters” for the main tournament after aptitude tests. The rest will be eliminated, AKA killed. As Kishinami wonders how he ended up there, he finds himself a servant and navigates his battle-prone path through the school to find out what it and the war even stand for. Perhaps the core of the Moon Cell computer that created the school has the answers. With pretty visuals set in an alternate world and stylized action, ‘Fate/Extra Last Encore’ does a good job as an Isekai anime. You can watch it here.

15. Thunder 3 (2026- )

‘Thunder 3’ centers on three schoolboys Pyontaro, Tsubame, and Hiroshi. Pyontaro’s little sister, Futaba, loves him a lot, to the point of annoyance. However, when the boys watch a DVD their teacher lent them, it miraculously opens a portal to a parallel universe, where Futuba gets sucked in. Now, the three young boys are forced to enter the other world to search for Futuba, who has been abducted by aliens. Thankfully, their small physique has made them superhuman in that universe. How Pyontaro and his friends track down Futuba and rescue her forms the premise of ‘Thunder 3.’ The kids anime can be streamed here.

14. Shangri-La Frontier (2023-2026)

‘Shangri-La Frontier’ follows High school student Rakurou Hizutome, who has a heavy burnout after playing countless trashy video games full of glitches. He plays under the nickname Sunraku, who is famous among his peers. He is handed the popular VR game Shangri-La Frontier, with over 30 million players. With nothing but a pair of boxers, a bird mask, and some weapons, he enters the game as Sunraku, slowly making his way up the ranks while taking on different kinds of avatars. With a humorous approach to the isekai genre, ‘Shangri-La Frontier’ is an entertaining and action-packed anime one can stream right here.

13. Good Night World (2023)

‘Good Night World’ is based on the eponymous manga series by Uru Okabe. This gripping cerebral drama follows the four members of the Arima family, estranged from each other despite sharing the same roof, who find respite in the multiplayer role-playing VR game called PLANET. Unbeknownst to each other, young Taichiro Arima and his broken family have formed a powerful unit within the game, “The Akabane Family,” and the rule is that they cannot enquire about each other’s offline lives. Together, the Akabane family plays the game, having adventures and quests, the final aim being to defeat the boss, i.e., the Black Bird of Happiness. But when the virtual and real worlds get entangled, will the Akabane Family, aka the Arima family, stay strong? To find out, you can watch ‘Good Night World’ here.

12. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019 -)

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a popular fantasy anime that recounts the story of revenge, self-discovery, and redemption. Inspired by Koyoharu Gotogue’s Japanese manga series of the same name, the show revolves around a young and hardworking teenager named Tanjirou Kamado who arrives home one morning to find his family slaughtered by a monster. His sister, being the only survivor, has also been turned into a demon. Instead of following the conventional advice and giving up all hope of ever turning her back into a human being again, Tanjirou vows to help her heal and avenge her dead family members by facing the most powerful demon in the world. In the process, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps and sets out on a path riddled with challenges. Along the way, he learns some invaluable lessons and makes lifelong friends. You can watch the series here.

11. Delicious in Dungeon (2024- )

Anyone would love to have pizzas for dinner but how about some nicely-cooked delicious monsters? Well, in ‘Delicious in Dungeon,’ that is what a group of adventurers must resort to after losing their leader Laios Touden’s sister, who is eaten by a red dragon in a dungeon. Bent on saving her before she gets digested, the group returns to the dungeon to kill the dragon but has to survive on monster flesh.

However, as the title suggests, the series offers a delicious take on slayed monsters while following the adventurers as they search for the red dragon. Directed by Yoshihiro Miyajima, the anime is based on Ryoko Kui’s manga of the same name. Winner of the Best Adventure and Best Comedy awards at the Anime Corner awards of Winter 2024, ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ is a thoroughly entertaining isekai anime that can be streamed right here.

10. One Piece (1999)

Monkey D. Luffy is a young and carefree pirate with big dreams despite being just a naive teenager with little experience. He wants to pursue the coveted One Piece treasure to earn the title of King of the Pirates and fulfill a promise he once made to someone special. But to achieve such an ambitious goal, he first needs to assemble a crew of talented companions who support him every step of the way.

‘One Piece’ follows Monkey’s long journey that tests him in every possible way. The action-adventure series is regarded as one of the best anime ever made. The show has millions of fans around the world and boasts high-rating on most online platforms. The fantasy world that the viewers get introduced to in the anime is not only packed with unexpected mysteries but also exciting characters who all stand out on their own. Feel free to watch the series here.

9. Uncle from Another World (2022 – 2023)

After Yousuke “Ojisan” Shibazaki gets injured in a brutal truck accident, he stays in his comatose state for 17 long years. When he finally regains consciousness, he tells his nephew Takafumi Takaoka that he spent all those years in a fantasy world called Gran Bahamal. Naturally, Takafumi does not take his uncle seriously until Shibazaki starts showcasing his otherwordly magical powers. Inspired to monetize his unique ability, the duo started a YouTube channel. As Takafumi teaches his uncle about the technological developments in his absence, Yousuke uses the wisdom he gained from living in the fantasy world to navigate the challenges he faces now. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

8. Bastard‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (2022 – 2023)

LIDENFILMS’ ‘Bastard‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy’ is an action-packed series set in a fantasy world. In case you wish to watch a show that resembles the otherworldly aspects of a typical isekai then this might just be the proper anime for you. The deadly thunder empress Nei Arshes, cold and calculating Kall-Su, ninja master Gara, and enigmatic dark priest Abigail are collectively known as the Four Lords of Havoc. In pursuit of their twisted goals, they decide to attack the kingdom of Metallicana- pushing High Priest Geo into a tough spot to defend its people. It seems that the only way he could successfully save the kingdom is by unleashing the mighty wizard Dark Schneider. But there is a problem. Schneider used to be an ally of the Four Lords of Havoc, and it is unclear what he would do if he left to his own devices. Eventually, Priest Geo is forced by circumstances to take a chance, not knowing what to expect. The drama that unfolds is not only exciting but also full of twists and turns. If you think that the show sounds interesting and plan to watch it, then you can find all the episodes here.

7. Beastars (2019 -)

The delicate harmony and peace between carnivores and herbivores appear to fall apart when an alpaca named Tem dies following a predation incident. Interestingly, Tem used to be friends with Legoshi, a wolf who decides to keep a low profile following the horrific incident to avoid getting in trouble unnecessarily. The red deer Louis does not feel that Legoshi should go so far and appears to dislike the whole idea. When he has to train someone by sneaking into the drama club at night, he chooses Legoshi for the lookout duty. This decision leads to his first meeting with Haru, a white dwarf rabbit, for whom he starts growing feelings soon afterward. However, Legoshi’s decisions are conflicted by his own predatory instincts. As he tries to make sense of his emotions, the world around him is falling further into chaos. The drama that unfolds is a must-watch. People who are looking for isekai anime will definitely enjoy ‘Beastars’ as it takes viewers on a journey to an otherworldly adventure. The series is accessible for streaming here.

6. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

A spin-off of the Netflix series of the same name, ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf,’ is a dark fantasy film written by Beau DeMayo. The Kwang Il Han directorial follows a young and brash witcher named Vesemir who tries to earn coins by taking dangerous contracts to hunt monsters, putting his life on the line in the process. As he courageously finds his way through a rough world riddled with political conflicts and sinister enemies, his life takes an unexpected turn. He finds himself entangled in the mysteries of the sorceress named Tetra. Slowly, he begins to uncover uncomfortable truths about the world that he inhabits and finds the true purpose of his life. You can watch the show here.

5. Dragon’s Dogma (2020)

Studio Sublimation’s ‘Dragon Dogma’ recounts a story of revenge and is set in a fantasy world. The anime follows a man who dies tragically after his heart is stolen by a dragon. When he is revived as an Arisen, he vows to exact revenge. Just like isekai shows, the anime also follows a protagonist who gets revived/reincarnated. While the show is not precisely isekai, the parallels are too obvious to ignore. All episodes are accessible for streaming here.

4. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023)

Based on Yuuki Tabata’s popular Japanese manga series, ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ is a fantasy action film. The anime follows Asta, a boy born in the world of magic who wishes to become the Wizard King despite having no special power of his own. On the other hand, his rival Yuno is not only chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire but has also become famous as a genius mage commanding the respect of others. While Asta aims for his seemingly impossible dream, the world he lives in is thrown into chaos after Conrad Leto, with his powerful Imperial Sword, sets out to destroy the Clover Kingdom, where he once used to be a respected man. The action-packed drama that unfolds makes ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ a must-watch. If you like the premises, then you can watch the film here.

3. High-Rise Invasion (2021-)

This violent survival series is based on the eponymous manga series written by Tsuina Miura and illustrated by Takahiro Oba. It is directed by Masahiro Takata and follows Yuri, who is stuck in a world of skyscrapers and bridges. There are people in masks trying to kill her and others like her who are also stuck in this realm that seems to be a facility to create God. However, she has to protect herself and find her brother Rika, and only then they can look for a way out. How she tracks down her brother while encoutnering people who want to become God is what we find out in this gripping action anime. You can watch ‘High-Rise Invasion’ here.

2. Devilman Crybaby (2018)

In the fantastical world of ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ devils, despite their immense powers, cannot take form without finding a host and possessing them. But even if they end up choosing a person with a strong will as their host, the person can even overcome the demon to gain their powers and become a Devilman. Ryou Asuka is curious about uncovering devils, so he asks for the help of Akira Fudou, his childhood friend. Because of his magnanimous nature, Fudou agrees, not knowing they will at a sabbath where demons will start possessing partiers. In that desperate situation, Fudou, determined to save his friend, becomes a Devilman after merging with the devil Amon. Although he manages to defeat the demons, his life changes forever. Curious about Fudou’s life after he becomes a Devilman? You can find out what happens afterward by watching ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ here.

1. Little Witch Academia (2017)

Inspired by her idol Shiny Chariot, Atsuko “Akko” Kagari desires to become a great witch despite her non-magical background. Therefore, she eventually enrolled at the Luna Nova Magical Academy and set off on an adventurous journey to make a name for herself. But it soon becomes evident to her that her path to witchcraft is full of challenges, and she will push herself way past her limits. But despite all the hurdles, Atsuko refuses to give up, and ‘Little Witch Academia’ focuses on her journey to finding what it truly means to be a witch. You can watch the show here.

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