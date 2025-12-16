IT Welcome to Derry Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ reaches the end of its season 1 with a gratifying climax. Lily and her friends, the unofficial Losers Club of 1962, successfully entrap Pennywise back into his cage following the clown’s brief but horrifying reign of terror. With Shaw gone and IT back into its hibernation of 27 years, Derry is as safe as can be for the time being. Furthermore, it gains new guardians of the pillars in the form of the Hanlons, who ultimately decide to stick around. Yet, given the new revelations about Pennywise and how this season was only the “Chapter 1” in a presumably longer story, fans are bound to grow intrigued about the possibility of a future season. Even though the show hasn’t been officially renewed yet, there’s a high chance that a season 2 might get greenlit sometime in the future. If that happens soon enough, a continuation might be able to arrive on the screens around late 2027 or early 2028.

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Will Go Further Back Into Pennywise’s Feeding Cycle

In its season 1, ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ establishes itself as a prequel series that explores a self-contained story with subliminal connections to the overarching ‘IT’ universe. The finale in particular drives home many of these connections, such as Marge’s parental link to the original Loser, Richie Tozier, as well as Pennywise’s non-linear experience of time. This means that the supernatural entity already knows the details of his death, since the past, present, and future are all simultaneous events unraveling in tandem for him. The show’s co-creators, Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, have already spoken about their plans for the series and how they wish to explore the history of Derry through a trilogy of seasons.

Therefore, as per the original plan, the series is meant to cover three time periods of Pennywise’s feeding cycles, including 1962, 1935, and 1908. Although no firm details about the plot have yet been revealed, reports suggest that season 2 will take place in 1935. As such, fans will be transported to a whole new period in Derry’s history and delve deeper into the town’s relationship with the eldritch horror that exists in its sewers. Much like how season 1 expanded upon Pennywise’s history, we can expect the new potential season to further dive into the entity’s origins as well. Similarly, given Ingrid Kersh’s connection to that year’s feeding cycle, the narrative might also include storylines revolving around Bob Gray, the original Pennywise, the Dancing Clown.

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Will Feature a New Cast With the Potential For Some Familiar Faces

By the end of ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ season 1, multiple residents have unfortunately perished as victims of Pennywise or the town’s own evil. Even so, many of the central characters, including Lily and her friends, the Hanlon family, and Dick Hollarann, manage to survive the year. Unfortunately, this doesn’t promise a return for these characters. Since a potential season 2 is all but confirmed to take place in 1935, many of the characters from the first season would have no means of being in Derry in that time period. On the other hand, there’s no set confirmation yet that Bill Skarsgård, the actor behind Pennywise, would reprise his role either.

Initially, after the ‘IT’ duology, Skarsgård was hesitant about stepping back into the role. Nonetheless, the actor changed his mind once he learned about the plans that the creators had in mind for the series. Consequently, even though there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet, there’s a strong possibility that Skarsgård might return for season 2. Alternatively, fans can expect a whole new cast to join the series for the new potential season. Furthermore, while many of the new central characters are bound to be fresh introductions, season 2 might also feature personalities connected to legacy characters. On the other hand, we might also meet younger versions of characters from season 1, such as the parents of the 62 Losers Club, Rose, and others.

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Will Showcase the Massacre of the Bradley Gang

Most aspects of a potential season 2 of ‘IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2’ are undisclosed at the time of writing. Still, Stephen King’s eponymous novel, the source material behind the series, gives fans an insight into where the plot might go in the future. With Pennywise’s each feeding cycle, Derry undergoes a prominent final tragedy that marks the end of the clown’s tyranny. From King’s novel, we already know that in 1935, this event was the massacre of the Bradley Gang.

Season 1 provides some nods to this tragedy, namely through the car that Shaw and his soldiers dig out with Hollarann’s help. However, season 2 will likely delve far deeper into this storyline. On the other hand, the town’s generational story is another theme that fans can expect to see in a potential continuation. At the end of the first season, Marge theorizes about how, since Pennywise experiences non-linear time, he might go back into the past to prevent their ancestor or the ancestors of the original Loser’s Club from surviving to escape his own doomed fate.

In a conversation with ComicBook.com, Barbara Muschietti spoke about their plans for the future season(s). She said, “We also want to keep the audience interested and fascinated. That means some things have to be done differently. It’s an exploration. What I will say is we will never not explore bloodlines. That is my favorite part. Also, this hibernation that Pennywise has for 27 years. What 27 years means is that he comes back once every generation and gets to create havoc for that generation, go away, then come back and do the same. It is about generational trauma and whether it can be stopped or not.”

