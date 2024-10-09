Jack Davis Jr Murder: Where is Johnny Ray Sanders Now?

In the episode titled ‘The Missing Box’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘See No Evil,’ the viewers are provided with a detailed account of the gruesome murder of Jack Davis Jr., a Kinston, North Carolina resident, in the summer of 2015. When the investigators took over the homicide case, surveillance footage played a significant role in the capturing of a team of violent individuals. The in-depth exclusive interviews with the victim’s loved ones and the officials connected to the investigation allowed the viewers to get more insights into the case and its aftermath.

Jack Was a Man of Faith and a Reputable Member of the Community

It was on June 16, 1944, that Jack Sr. and Louvenia Sims Davis became parents to Jack Davis Jr. Hailing from the charming town of Warrenton in Fauquier County, Virginia, the Davises were a close-knit family, complete with three sons — Norval, Jack Jr., Loyd, and two daughters Bessie and Joyce. Jack Sr. and Louvenia were loving parents who ensured their kids had all the love, care, and support they’d require while growing up. Naturally, Jack grew up to be a compassionate, kind, and bright individual with an optimistic outlook towards life. A devout Christian since childhood, he became a member of Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

In 1962, he graduated from John R. Hawkins High School and moved to North Carolina for further education. There, he enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro as well as North Carolina State University in Raleigh with hopes of building a better future for himself and likely obtained his degree around the mid-1960s. Over the years, Jack had realized that his true calling lies in the art of masonry. Therefore, he put all his focus on the same and sought a job in the field, and to do that, he also made a move to Kinston in Lenoir County in 1965. He kickstarted his professional career by working at Holiday Inn, Inc. for a while.

Not many people get their dream job, but Jack found just the one when he landed a job as a professor of masonry in a high school, where he worked for about three decades. By then, he had a family of his own, comprising his beautiful wife, Beatrice, and their son, Dennis Davis. Jack retired in 1995 and proceeded to help the members of the community in whatever way he could. Choosing the path of faith, he joined Memorial Free Will Baptist Church as a photographer and videographer. Not just that, Jack even began helping others in their journey of faith by contributing to the Men’s Fellowship Ministry and the Pastoral Care Ministry.

Jack Was Found Dead in His House in 2015

Jack also took on a leadership role when he agreed to serve as a mentor to a student of his. Other than that, Jack also garnered experience working in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Department and Lenoir Memorial Hospital as an officer. He also worked at Kinston City Planning Board for about 12 months as well as became a member of the NAACP (lifetime) and Carolina Classic Car Club. Nearly two decades after his retirement, on July 10, 2012, he was honored for his contributions in Charlotte with a seat among the celebrated members of the National Masonry Instructors Hall of Fame.

On July 19, 2015, the police were called to a property located at 611 Girl Scout Road in Kinston, North Carolina. Upon reaching the location, they discovered Jack Davis Jr. with a severe gunshot wound to his head. Since he still showed a sign of life, the 71-year-old man was rushed to Lenoir Memorial Hospital and then transported to Vidant Medical Center. However, the blunt force head trauma that he had suffered proved to be fatal as he succumbed to them in the hospital bed. Meanwhile, the investigators taped the crime scene and found a .22 rifle and a large flashlight next to the victim amidst the pool of blood.

A Burglary Went Wrong and Jack Davis Jr. Paid the Price

After inspecting the crime scene for any clues or leads that might lead to the killer/s, the detectives began interviewing the loved ones of Jack Davis Jr. After learning about the victim’s life and the circumstances of the murder, they got access to the surveillance footage of not only his house but also the neighboring properties in the neighborhood. The security footage led the police straight to a group of six people involved in the brutal killing of the former high school teacher. Upon digging deeper, the authorities learned that they had planned to rob Jack’s house, but things went south during the burglary and ended up killing him.

Ultimately, five days after the murder, the police tracked down the suspects, including four adults — Phoenix Hannibal, Johnny Ray Sanders, Jaime Luis Torres, and Adrian Torres Lopez — and two minors — Jonathan Ordonez and N’Finity Jones. They were charged with several counts, such as burglary, murder, conspiracy, armed robbery, and larceny. More than one and a half years later, in February 2017, Johnny Ray Sanders was officially indicted for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and first-degree murder. Moreover, in December of the same year, three more individuals — Erica Mona Jones, Frankie Danielle McCotter, and Paris Gereaux Hannibal — were charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the homicide of Jack Davis Jr.

While Phoenix, Johnny, and Jaime Are Incarcerated, Adrian is Seemingly a Free Man Today

While Phoenix Hannibal and Adrian Torres Lopez pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jack Davis Jr., Johnny Ray Sanders, on January 24, 2018, was found guilty of first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to Jack’s killing in 2015, and sentenced to life in prison. Several months later, in August 2018, Jaime Luis Torres received a life imprisonment sentence without the possibility of parole. Meanwhile, in January 2019, Phoenix Hannibal was sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison for his involvement in the crime.

As for Adrian Torres Lopez, he was ordered to serve four to five years in prison for being a part of the homicide of Jack Davis Jr. At present, Johnny Ray Sanders is incarcerated at Marion Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida, while Jaime Luis Torres is being held at Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City, North Carolina. Meanwhile, Phoenix Hannibal is currently serving her sentence at Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, North Carolina. In 2020, Adrian Torres Lopez was released on parole and completed it after a year. Since then, he has been living a private life, keeping his personal life away from the prying eyes of the media.

Read More: Jodi Bausman Murder: Where Are Randy Rhomberg, Michael Shaffer, and Gregory Otterbeck Now?