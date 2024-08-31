Jack Truitt: Where is Hadden Clark’s Cellmate Now?

In the 1990s, Jack Truitt served at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, Maryland. It was during this period that he first encountered Hadden Clark, who had been convicted of one murder and was a suspect in several others. Jack noticed peculiar aspects of his fellow inmate’s behavior, but things escalated when they began sharing a cell. Hadden believed that Jack was Jesus Christ and began confessing all his crimes to him. In ID’s ‘Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior,’ Jack recounts how he skillfully guided the conversation, leading to the identification of one of Clark’s victims. He also reflects on how that single interaction profoundly changed his life forever.

Hadden Clark Believed Jack Truitt was Jesus Christ

Jack Truitt was born in Salisbury, Maryland, where he spent much of his life. From an early age, he developed a deep fascination with music, and by the age of 11, he was already singing in bands and participating in small shows and concerts. Music brought him a sense of peace. He recalled that in the 1970s, his lead guitarist connected with someone who supplied them with marijuana, and eventually, Jack became a dealer himself. Marijuana use escalated to cocaine, leading Jack to struggle with substance dependency while also supplying drugs to others. He claimed that in June 1974, the local police contacted him, seeking information about his supplier. When he refused to provide it, they allegedly became furious.

On June 29, 1974, the police entered Jack’s house and arrested him on a murder charge. The day before, on June 28, a saddle shop owner named Ed Rice had been killed, and a customer, who had been forced at gunpoint to drive the perpetrator, identified Jack as the suspect. Jack maintained that he had nothing to do with the crime and claimed he was mistreated during the investigation and trial. He alleged that the lineup he was placed in made it evident that the other individuals were policemen and also claimed that he had been drugged during his trial. Jack was ultimately sentenced to life in prison plus 28 years.

After Hadden Clark was convicted of the murder of Laura Houghteling, Jack was transferred to the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, Maryland, where he ended up sharing a cell with Clark. Hadden began to insist that Jack was Jesus Christ and started confessing his crimes to him. The details were gruesome, but Jack realized that if he pressed further, he might uncover what happened to 6-year-old Michele Dorr in 1986, a goal he ultimately achieved in 2000. Hadden also led the police to several locations, promising to reveal where he had buried his victims. Jack was required to accompany them but grew increasingly frustrated as Hadden led them on a wild goose chase. Once the police realized Hadden wasn’t going to reveal anything more, he was transferred to another cell, bringing Jack’s interactions with him to an end.

Jack Truitt was Released From Prison at the Recommendation of a Detective

Jack’s cooperation with the police and his skillful handling of Hadden impressed Joe Gamble, a detective with the Maryland State Police. Recognizing that Jack’s original conviction had resulted in a lengthy sentence, Gamble wanted to help him secure a chance at a free life. He contacted the department that had originally incarcerated Jack and, at the subsequent parole hearing in 2010, advocated on Jack’s behalf. Gamble believed Jack had genuinely transformed and deserved another opportunity. The judge considered this and reduced Jack’s life sentence, imposing a 50-year sentence with the possibility of parole after serving half of it. Having been incarcerated for 36 years, Jack was able to walk out of jail that very day.

Jack Truitt is an Advocate For Many Social Causes Today

Jack Truitt has settled into a retired life in Salisbury, Maryland, with his wife, Jackie Truitt. He is deeply grateful for the second chance he received, which has allowed him to reclaim his life. Jackie shared that Jack was eager to learn about the world’s changes upon his release. Despite feeling frustrated with some of them, he found peace. Jack has remained as generous as Joe Gamble had recognized him to be, actively advocating for causes close to his heart. For many of his birthdays, he has organized fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a nonprofit supporting children with cancer. Additionally, as an animal lover, Jack supports PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and has rallied for medicinal marijuana use, too.

Jack Truitt is a proud American who is interested in learning about the country’s history. As a devoted supporter of former President Donald Trump, he is eager to express his political opinions and debate issues he considers essential for the nation. This boldness and willingness to stand by his views endear him to his family and friends, who frequently check in on him. Jack’s close relationship with his nephew, Alan Truitt, is a source of joy. He values his support and connection with his family, which has played a significant role in his life since his release. Jack remains grateful for his life and embraces the life he has built. He does not dwell on regrets but instead focuses on making a positive impact through advocacy and community involvement.

