Jackie Johns Murder: Where is Gerald Carnahan Now?

In June 1985, Jackie Johns left the café in Springfield, Missouri, where she worked. However, she never made it back home. The following morning, her very distinctive car was discovered abandoned on the side of the road. Just four days later, her remains were recovered from a nearby lake. Investigators worked tirelessly to reconstruct a timeline of her movements on the day she was last seen, and their efforts soon led them to a suspect. However, it would take many years before the case could be definitively solved and her killer brought to justice. ID’s ‘Bodies in the Water: Lady in the Lake’ details the investigation and the extensive police work that ultimately helped secure justice for Jackie and her family.

Jackie Johns’ Car Was Abandoned After She Was Attacked and Killed

Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Johns was born on June 7, 1965, to Les and Evelyn Johns. She was raised in the small town of Nixa, Missouri, as the youngest of four daughters. Her older sisters, Jannis, Joyce, and Jeanne, always doted on her, and Jackie herself had a remarkably striking personality. Known for her beauty, she was even crowned prom queen during her school years and won the pageant tied to Nixa’s annual Sucker Days festival. However, it was not just her appearance that made her memorable; people throughout the community also knew her for her warm and gentle nature. Jackie later began working at a local café and drove a distinctive black Camaro with the personalized license plate that read “JACKI-1.”

On June 17, 1985, Jackie finished her shift and left the café, but she never made it home. The following morning, a delivery driver recognized her car abandoned along Highway 160 and immediately contacted her employer. The vehicle’s door had been left open, and Jackie’s purse and clothing were still inside. Her keys remained in the ignition, and what appeared to be traces of blood were visible in the car. Police were quickly called to the scene and discovered a car jack covered in hair and blood in the trunk. A few days later, on June 22, 1985, two fishermen at Lake Springfield found Jackie’s remains. An autopsy determined that she had been struck multiple times in the head with an object consistent with the car jack. Investigators also concluded that she had been sexually assaulted. The findings showed that her attacker had assaulted and killed her before disposing of her remains in the lake.

Jackie Johns’ Killer Had Worked With Her Before Killing Her

Police immediately began trying to trace Jackie Johns’ movements in the hours before she disappeared. During their search of her vehicle, they found a receipt from a local 7-Eleven. After following up on that lead, investigators determined that Jackie had stopped at the store at around 11 pm and had left without any apparent issues. Not long afterward, an anonymous tip came in claiming that another local resident’s vehicle had been seen parked outside the café when Jackie finished her shift. The man was Gerald Carnahan. He was brought in for questioning and explained that Jackie had worked for his family’s business for a period of time, but insisted that he did not know her well. He also provided an alibi that he had returned home after having dinner with his stepdaughter at around 10:45 pm, and that account was corroborated.

Police remained suspicious of Gerald because his timeline did not completely eliminate him as a suspect. Jackie had been seen at the 7-Eleven about 15 minutes after the time he claimed to be home, leaving a gap that investigators could not ignore. Authorities also noticed abrasions on Gerald’s hands, but he was unable to provide a clear explanation for them. Jackie’s friends spoke about how she had felt uncomfortable near Gerald when she worked for him, which is why she had quit. Another tip later came from Gerald’s own brother, who said he had seen his car near the intersection leading to Jackie’s road around 11 pm. Based on the information they had gathered, investigators charged Gerald with evidence tampering. By then, however, he had traveled to Los Angeles, California and was preparing to leave for Thailand. He was eventually arrested, but his attorneys successfully challenged the case, and the charges were later dismissed.

Gerald remained free for many years after Jackie’s murder. In 1993, he was convicted of an unrelated attempted kidnapping, though he received only a two-year prison sentence. The investigation into Jackie’s case was reopened in 2006 and it gave detectives access to more advanced DNA testing techniques than had been available in the 1980s. Investigators had preserved male DNA evidence from the crime scene and obtained a search warrant to collect Gerald’s DNA for comparison. The results identified him as a match to the genetic material recovered during the investigation. Based on that evidence, authorities arrested Gerald in August 2007 and charged him with first-degree murder and rape. He was subsequently booked into jail to await trial.

Gerald Carnahan is Serving a Life Sentence in a Missouri Prison Today

Gerald Carnahan’s trial did not begin until 2010. His defense team challenged the validity of the DNA evidence by arguing that the long gap of time between the crime and the testing raised questions about reliability, but the argument did not hold up in court. During the proceedings, his stepdaughter also took the stand and changed her earlier statement and testified that it was possible Gerald had left the house after returning at 10:45 pm on June 17, 1985, which ultimately weakened his alibi. In the end, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and rape and sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. Gerald is currently incarcerated at the Potosi Correctional Center in Washington County, Missouri, where he will remain for the rest of his life.

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