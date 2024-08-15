Jackpot: Is Fameland Waxwork Museum a Real Place?

Prime Video’s action comedy, ‘Jackpot’ puts Awkwafina and John Cena’s Katie and Noel in a very tight spot when they have to fight an entire city because Katie has won the California Grand Lottery. The film gives a dystopian feel to the lottery-winning game, putting the winner in a very precarious situation. While they have a huge cash prize waiting for them at the end of the day, they have to survive the day first because till sundown, anyone who kills them and claims their ticket will have the opportunity to get their winning. This makes the entire Los Angeles hostile to Katie, but there are some people who are not thirsty for her blood and money. Small acts of kindness get Katie through the day, and one of those instances happens at a wax museum. Interestingly, the place doesn’t exist in real life. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional Fameland Waxwork Museum Becomes a Pivotal Location in Jackpot

The events in ‘Jackpot’ take place in Los Angeles, California. However, when it came to shooting the movie, the cast and crew took to Atlanta, Georgia, to give the place a makeover and make it feel like LA. Several outdoor locations in the city were used to give off the vibe of Los Angeles, with the indoor scenes being filmed on sound stages in a studio. The same holds true for the fictional Fameland Waxwork Museum in the movie. It is not a real wax museum in either Los Angeles or Atlanta and was created specifically for the movie. For the fans of wax museums, LA has the famous Hollywood Wax Museum and Madame Tussaud’s Hollywood, while in Atlanta, one can find the Underground Wax Museum and African American Live Wax Museum, among others.

In ‘Jackpot,’ the Fameland Waxwork Museum serves as an important location that shows Katie different facets of her situation. By then, she has been attacked by dozens of strangers and cannot trust anyone. However, Earl, the guard at the museum, is not like the others. When he sees Katie, he doesn’t try to kill her. Rather, he helps her hide in the museum and promises to send anyone looking for her to a different location so she can relax and spend the next few hours without worrying about her life.

At the same time, Katie also discovers how vicious people can get, even the ones who know her, when her Airbnb host, whose lottery ticket Katie accidentally claimed after borrowing her clothes, fakes concern for her and then tracks her down to kill her and get the money. Both experiences show Katie that there are two sides to the world, and it depends on her luck which side she meets because that will decide her fate.

