Jacob Rensel: Where is Centra Investor Now?

In the case of the alleged scam by Centra Tech, the most impacted parties were undoubtedly the investors who poured their money into an idea they thought might just be the next big thing in the world of cryptocurrency. This includes Jacob Rensel, who appeared in Netflix’s ‘Bitconned’ to share his side of the story and tell the world how the actions of the company’s founders impacted him. This had led the world to be curious about him and just where he might be these days.

Who is Jacob Rensel?

When looking at his work profile, Jacob Rensel is nothing if not an impressive man. From January 2012 to January 2019, he was part of the United States Air Force as an HVAC Engineer, serving the country for many years with his skills, hard work, and determination. This was followed by him joining the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2018 and graduating in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautics/Aviation/Aerospace Science and Technology.

Jacob’s contact with Centra Tech started with his interest in the world of cryptocurrency. Always eager to invest properly and follow the trends, he certainly found the claims of Centra Tech to be something that might just be the next big thing. However, as Centra Tech grew bigger and started catching the attention of the world, Jacob himself grew anxious about just where he might be trapped. The noose only started to seem tighter when the world started to doubt the very existence of Michael Edwards, the company’s alleged CEO.

When Centra Tech announced that Edwards had passed away, Jacob started to investigate who the new CEO, William Hagner, was, which led him to investigate more about the company’s founders, including Ray Trapani. He was also unhappy about the fact that Centra Tech offered money to a YouTuber to take a video defaming the company. He started to ask questions himself, which resulted in him getting banned from the company’s Slack platform. As such, he started to gather as much information as possible against Centra Tech.

Things only escalated when Nathaniel Popper’s article against Centra Tech was posted in the New York Times. Seeing the words against the company in the national newspaper, Jacob decided to contact his lawyer and pull out all his money from the company, even with the evident loss, in order to financially salvage the situation as much as possible. He was contacted by people who wanted to file a lawsuit against the company. Given Jacob’s considerable research against the company, he was chosen as the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit that was submitted against Centra Tech’s founders.

Jacob Rensel Now Lives in Colorado

Though Jacob Rensel was happy to share his thoughts on the Centra Tech situation, he did seem highly unhappy with the fact that Ray Trapani was ultimately sentenced to time served, meaning that he did not have to spend a single day in jail following his sentencing. Even walking out of the frame for a few minutes, Jacob exclaimed how he could not believe that Ray had been let go. While he admitted that Ray’s decision to turn a new leaf is admirable, he claimed that it did not absolve him of his past crimes.

On a more professional note, Jacob was an Electronics Security Supervisor for Integrated Security Solutions from June 2020 to February 2022. In the latter month, he joined Denver International Airport’s Department of Aviation for the city and county of Denver, Colorado, as an Electronics Systems Technician. However, in December 2022, he once again switched jobs, this time to become a part of Eagle Harbor as a Physical and Electronic Security Specialist (DHS/FPS) until September 2023.

In August 2023, Jacob became a Senior Physical and Electronic Security Specialist for Eagle Harbor. However, he left the company in December 2023, having started to work as a Technical Security Program Manager of the Federal Protective Service for the US Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, he has a company called Blue Dog Vintage Finds. Based in Aurora Colorado, Jacob prefers to keep the details of his personal life private.

