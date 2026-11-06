Jacquelyn Smith’s Family: Where Are Her Sons and Sister Yvonne Saab Now?

On December 1, 2018, when Kendall and David Hood learned that their mother, Jacquelyn Smith, had passed away, they believed the narrative they were told. They reiterated the panhandler story, but it was only after a lengthy investigation that they discovered the real culprit was their mother’s husband, Keith Smith. Alongside them was their aunt and Jacquelyn’s sister, Yvonne Saab, who was also coping with an enormous loss. NBC’s ‘Dateline’, particularly the episode ‘Deadly Intersection’, features their interviews, in which they speak about the person they lost, the memories they hold of her, and what her absence has meant to them.

Jacquelyn Smith’s Family Believed The Panhandler Story Until the Truth Came Out

To Yvonne Saab (also spelled Yzonne), Jacquelyn Anne Trisvane was always her “baby sister,” someone she had instinctively felt responsible for looking after. She later described her younger sister as an exceptionally kind and generous person who had built an excellent life for herself. Yvonne felt that the way Jacquelyn had shaped her life was an inspiration to anyone. Jacquelyn was studying at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University when she met her first husband, who was serving in the Army. The two got married and traveled to several countries, including Germany, as part of his military life. Their family was eventually completed with the arrival of their two sons, Kendall and David Hood.

Although their parents eventually separated, Kendall and David remained close to both of them. They regularly kept in touch with their mother and were happy when she married Keith Smith. Reports also indicate that both brothers graduated from college in Maryland, where Jacquelyn had settled after her second marriage. Even after moving away for college, they made sure to stay connected with her. Yvonne, too, remained close to her sister and had spoken to her just two days before she was killed on December 1, 2018. The family was devastated by the news. Keith and David even reiterated the panhandler story in their media appearances, but when the truth eventually emerged, they struggled to comprehend the motive behind the crime.

Kendall and David Hood Are Most Likely Taking Decisions About Their Mother’s Estate Today

According to news reports, at the time of their mother’s death, Kendall Hood had graduated from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design. He graduated cum laude in 2016 and held leadership positions as vice-president of the Fine Art Honor Society and the Brotherhood Men Fellowship Group. He also worked as a graphic design intern at the university from August 2014 to January 2015, helping update its website and creating graphics. Earlier, he had worked as a head lifeguard at Shore Pool in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. His other experience included volunteering as a media assistant and graphic artist at Helping Hands Ministries. Some reports placed him in Aberdeen, Maryland.

His younger brother, David Hood, was reportedly a sophomore at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and also served in the Coast Guard. The brothers featured prominently in the news during the legal battle over their mother’s estate. In March 2019, they filed a petition seeking to prevent Keith Smith from taking control of Jacquelyn’s finances. In the petition, they pointed out that he had allegedly signed legal documents declaring that he had never been convicted of fraud or similar offenses, despite his earlier criminal record.

Their attorney argued that the petition Keith had submitted under penalty of perjury contained at least one false and misleading statement. In the document, they highlighted his previous conviction for robbing a bank in Timonium, for which he had served six years in prison before being paroled in 2007. A Harford County judge ultimately ruled in the sons’ favor, and Keith did not contest the decision. Kendall was subsequently appointed as the representative of his mother’s estate.



Yvonne Saab Prefers to Keep a Low Public Profile

Yvonne Saab studied at Howard University. She graduated in 1977 and later pursued an MSW in Social Work at Rutgers University School of Social Work in 2010. She also attended Hope High School and is based in Providence, Rhode Island. She has largely maintained a low profile since the conclusion of the case. At Keith Smith’s sentencing, Yvonne acknowledged that no verdict could bring Jacquelyn back, but said the family was elated with the outcome and felt that justice had been served. She also praised the judge’s remarks and credited the conviction to the tremendous volume of evidence presented against Keith. Remembering her sister, Yvonne described Jacquelyn as intelligent and witty, someone who deeply loved her mother and two sons.