Jade Beasley Murder: Where is Julia Bevely Now?

In December 2020, authorities in Marion, Illinois, received a distressing call reporting the stabbing of 11-year-old Jade Beasley. By the time police arrived at the scene, the young girl had succumbed to her injuries. The case sent shockwaves through the community, with investigators racing to uncover the motive behind such a horrific act and bring the perpetrator to justice. The episode of ‘iHeart Podcast’ titled ‘Murder on Songbird Road’ delves into the details of the crime and the capture of the killer. It sheds light on a case that left many grappling with unanswered questions.

Jade Beasley Was Found Dead in the House She Shared With Her Father and His Fiancée

Jade Marie Beasley, born on August 3, 2009, to Jessica Marie Bradley and Gregory Michael Beasley, was a lively and cheerful girl who brought light to everyone around her. Growing up in Marion, Illinois, she was full of curiosity and enthusiasm for life. She found joy in the simplest of pleasures, whether it was playing outdoors, diving into a swimming pool, or spending hours painting and playing video games with her brother. She had an endearing quality of appreciating the world around her, embracing every moment with gratitude and wonder, making her a truly special and delightful child.

Even after her parents divorced, Jade adapted gracefully to the changes in her family dynamic. She split her time between her mother’s household and her father’s and embraced both sides of her family with love and openness. In 2012, when her father met Julia Bevely, Jade was thrilled, especially because Julia’s son, Jayden, was just a year older than her. The two quickly became inseparable, forming a close bond that felt like a lifelong friendship. When Julia moved in, Jade welcomed her with open arms, and as her father’s family grew to include two younger sisters, Myla and Rayne Beasley, her loving and accepting nature made her the heart of their blended family.

By 2020, Jade was thriving as a sixth grader at Marion Junior High School. On December 5, 2020, the weekend began like any other. Jayden had gone to visit his father, Jade’s father was at work, and her two younger sisters were spending time with their maternal grandmother. This left only Jade and Julia at home. The latter was working from home that morning and decided to run an errand to Walmart after finishing her shift. Midway through her trip, Julia realized she had forgotten her wallet and returned to retrieve it. Upon arriving home, she was met with a horrifying sight: Jade was lying in a pool of blood in the bathtub. Overcome with panic and shock, Julia called the police, but by the time they arrived, the 11-year-old had succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

The Police Used CCTV Evidence to Zero Down on Jade Beasley’s Killer

When police arrived at the scene and questioned Julia Bevely about the events, she recounted seeing a man exiting the house as she returned. According to her, the man was dressed entirely in black and wore a mask, obscuring his face, but his behavior seemed suspicious. With a significant police presence outside the home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the case quickly garnered public attention. However, the authorities kept the details of their investigation tightly under wraps. After several days of intense work, the police addressed the media on December 11, providing their first official statement about the case.

During their press briefing, the police confirmed Jade Beasley’s tragic death and announced that they would be charging Julia with her murder. While they initially withheld detailed explanations for their conclusions, key evidence later came to light. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, investigators discovered inconsistencies in her testimony. Contrary to her claim that she had only reached halfway to Walmart, the footage revealed she had made it all the way to the store before returning home. Additionally, forensic analysis uncovered Julia’s footprints in the blood at the crime scene. The police also alleged that footage showed her carrying a small bag, which they believed she had discarded in a nearby trash bin.

No Forensic or Physical Evidence Linked Jade Beasley’s Killer to the Crime Scene

The police theorized that the bag Julia Bevely discarded contained the murder weapon and bloodied clothes. It was the evidence they believed tied her to the crime but could never be recovered. However, her defense team offered a different perspective. They argued that the bag contained nothing incriminating, describing it as merely her personal trash. They also pointed out that it was an unusually hot day, and Julia had been wearing flip-flops, which had come off as she rushed into the house to aid Jade. Julia’s friends and family defended her character, emphasizing that she was never harsh or punitive toward Jade or any of the other children in her care. Furthermore, the lack of any forensic evidence linking her to the crime posed the biggest question.

Julia’s family and friends alleged that the police were attempting to frame her and asserted that their actions were influenced by systemic racism and sexism. They also accused the authorities of intentionally misrepresenting her as the perpetrator, pointing to misleading elements in the case’s presentation. For instance, the police released an older photo of Jade where she appeared much smaller than Julia, while in reality, at the time of her death, Jade was physically larger. Despite these concerns, she remained incarcerated until her trial, which took place in February 2023.

Julia Bevely is Serving a Long Sentence Today

During her trial, Julia Bevely’s defense team questioned her culpability, presenting witnesses who attested to her character. However, the jury ultimately found her guilty on three counts of murder. She was sentenced to 55 years in prison. Now 33 years old, she is held at the Logan Correctional Center under the Illinois Department of Corrections. Her earliest parole eligibility is set for 2077, with her maximum discharge date in 2078. In December 2023, her defense team filed a resentencing appeal, but it was denied. They remain determined to challenge her incarceration more vigorously in the future.

