Jade Benning’s Parents: Where Are Bridget Benning Burks and Dennis Browning Now?

The evening of February 25, 2023, began like any other for Bridget Benning Burks and Dennis Browning. However, their life changed forever when they learned that their 25-year-old daughter, Jade Tristen Benning, was rushed to the hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Tragically, Jade’s unborn daughter, Ivy Benning, passed away two days later. Jade’s life sadly came to an end on March 6, 2023. The episode titled ‘Jade Benning’s Final Call’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ delves deeper into the double homicide and how Jade’s last phone call to her friend, Nijaiha Jackson, became crucial evidence. The episode also features interviews with Bridget and Dennis, discussing how the profound loss left their family completely devastated.

Bridget Benning Burks and Dennis Browning Remained Dedicated to Seeking Justice for Jade and Ivy

On March 6, 1998, Bridget Benning Burks and Dennis Browning were overjoyed to welcome their daughter, Jade Tristen Benning, into their lives. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t work out for the best, leading to their divorce. Despite the separation, Bridget and Dennis always ensured they were present in their daughter’s life whenever she needed them. However, their lives turned upside down when they received the call that Jade had been rushed to the hospital on February 25, 2023. Sadly, just two days later, the 25-year-old’s unborn daughter, Ivy Benning, passed away.

Jade was placed on life support before her parents lost her forever on March 6 to acute cocaine poisoning. In March 2024, her boyfriend, Blaise Taylor, was arrested for the murders of her and Ivy before he went on trial in June 2026. During the trial, Bridget bravely took the stand to testify against him. In her testimony, she recalled how her daughter wanted to keep the child, but Blaise was not supportive of her. Bridget testified, “If she had the baby, he wanted nothing to do with it. He did not want it to have his name, and he did not want the child to ever know who he was.”

Ultimately, Blaise was convicted of the double homicide in July 2026 and sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in September. During the sentencing hearing, Bridget further expressed, “What makes the loss even harder to bear is that Jade believed she was safe. I think about my daughter being afraid, not knowing if she would be okay.” Around the same time, Dennis noted, “It brings closure to the situation, but it doesn’t bring her back.” He continued, “We’re just happy justice was served more than anything.” Moreover, Dennis noted that he and his family would begin to completely focus on growing from the experience and gradually move on.

Bridget Benning Burks is Focused on Her Career and Remains Close to Her Family

Before Bridget Benning Burks’s life was rocked by the profound loss, she was focused on building a career with hard work and determination. She attended LR Central High School until 1994 before transferring to J.A. Fair High School. She ultimately graduated in 1996 and focused on her professional trajectory. In November 1999, Bridget joined VA Medical Center as a professional in the Admissions Department, Central Business Office, and Eligibility Center. As of writing, her day-to-day responsibilities also include serving as a Patient Expeditor and Timekeeper.

In September 2026, Bridget appeared on an interview on KARK 4 News, where she shared Jade’s story. Moreover, she has continued to speak publicly about the case to this day. At every moment, she feels the absence of Jade and her unborn daughter, Ivy. In October 2026, the mother expressed her grief by writing, “We should be watching Ivy grow into the beautiful little girl she would have been and celebrating all of Jade’s accomplishments… NOT being interviewed about who she was and what happened to her!!” Fortunately, Bridget has the immeasurable support of her beloved husband, Lyn Burks.

Bridget and Lyn’s relationship originally began sometime around 2005. As their connection blossomed over the years, they finally tied the knot on September 4, 2010, surrounded by their family and friends. Eventually, they welcomed their son into the world. In September 2026, the couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. They love spending quality time together, whether it’s going on long drives, having romantic dinners, or simply attending fairs. Bridget and Lyn are both sports enthusiasts and often make their way to the stadium to watch the games.



Related Jade Benning Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Dennis Browning’s Life Now Centers Around His Wife and Younger Daughter

After the ordeal, Dennis Browning appeared in an interview on the show, where he expressed that a part of him died the day Jade passed away. He recalled how she always welcomed everyone with open arms, no matter their profession or race. As he remained active while seeking justice for his daughter and unborn granddaughter, he drew strength from the presence of his loving wife, Andrea Gore Browning. Jade was just 7 years old when she welcomed her stepmother into her life. Andrea quickly embraced her as if she were her own daughter, often spending quality time with her. Shortly after, Andrea and Dennis gave birth to their daughter, Ava, who has Down Syndrome.

Before Jade passed away, she loved playing with her little sister. During the murder trial, Andrea took the stand, testifying that Ava was unable to understand that her elder sister was no longer with them. Hence, Dennis and his partner had to explain to their daughter that Jade would always be around them. The father has gradually begun his healing journey alongside Andrea. The pair often make their way to the beach and immerse themselves in the melodious sound of the waves. They also love creating lifelong memories on beautiful dates. Yet, amid his busy schedule, Dennis keeps Jade’s memories alive in his heart. As far as his professional life is concerned, he has understandably chosen to keep those details out of the limelight as of writing.