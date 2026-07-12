Jaelen Chaney Murder: What Happened to Danielle Johnson?

In February 2024, neighbors of Woodland Hills, California resident Jalean Chaney noticed that something seemed suspicious. The door to his house had been left open, and when authorities conducted a welfare check, they discovered that he had been killed inside his home. As investigators began piecing together the puzzle, they uncovered a bizarre and dangerous chain of events that had left multiple people harmed. While the investigation itself moved quickly, what continued to baffle detectives was the motivation behind the crimes. ID’s ‘Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders,’ particularly the episode ‘Death Is In Your Stars,’ details the timeline of the case, the investigation that followed, and the events that led to Jaelen’s death.

Jaelen Chaney’s Neighbor Requested the Police to Check on Him

Jaelen Chaney had built a comfortable life for himself. According to some reports, he was a US Air Force veteran who had worked as a mechanic during his time in service. By 2024, he was living in Woodland Hills, California, and was in a relationship with Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson. Danielle had two daughters, one nine years old and the other just eight months old, and Jaelen had become a father figure to both of them. From the outside, everything about the household and the family appeared normal. That image, however, was shattered during the early morning hours of April 8, 2024.

Around 7:30 am, one of Jaelen’s neighbors looked toward his house and noticed that the front door was standing open. Concerned that something was wrong, she took a closer look and spotted what appeared to be blood. As she followed the trail, she realized it extended all the way into the first floor of the home. Alarmed by what she had seen, she immediately called the police. When authorities arrived and entered the residence, they found Jaelen’s remains inside. Investigators determined that he had been stabbed in the chest, and he had already passed away by the time help reached the scene.

Jaelen Chaney’s Alleged Killer Was Accused of Pushing Two Kids Out of the Car

Investigators quickly began speaking with neighbors and learned that loud noises had been coming from the house throughout the night. Several neighbors said they believed an argument or fight had been taking place between Jaelen Chaney and Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson. At the same time, the California Highway Patrol and the Redondo Beach Police Department were dealing with another disturbing incident. At approximately 4:30 am, a dark-colored Porsche Cayenne, allegedly driven by Danielle, slowed down on the 405 Freeway in the Westchester-Culver City area. According to reports, she then allegedly forced her two daughters out of the vehicle onto the freeway.

The nine-year-old was reportedly holding the infant when the children were allegedly forced from the vehicle. Tragically, the baby lost her life after being struck by a passing vehicle on the freeway. Good Samaritans who witnessed the incident alerted authorities, while the nine-year-old, who sustained injuries, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Then, at around 5:00 am, roughly 25 miles away in Redondo Beach, Danielle crashed her Porsche into a tree at more than 100 miles per hour near Pacific Coast Highway and Vincent Street. As the various law enforcement agencies connected the separate incidents, a clearer picture began to emerge. Detectives came to believe that, following a night of fighting, Danielle had allegedly stabbed Jaelen before the series of events that followed.

The blood evidence found at the scene suggested that Danielle had allegedly attempted to drag Jaelen out of the house but appeared to have given up near the doorway. Investigators believed she then dragged his remains back inside the residence. Evidence also indicated that she had left the house around 3:30 am and, while driving away, crashed through the apartment building’s garage gate. As detectives reconstructed the timeline, they suspected that the nine-year-old child may have witnessed the stabbing or at least been present during some of the events that unfolded inside the home.

Danielle Johnson is Believed to Have Intentionally Crashed Her Vehicle

Danielle Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities found her inside the crashed vehicle. Investigators determined that no other vehicles were involved in the collision, and the crash was ultimately concluded to have been deliberate. The exact cause of the argument and Danielle’s alleged motive have not been publicly disclosed. Because she died in the crash, no criminal charges were ever brought against her, and the allegations were never tested in a court of law.

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