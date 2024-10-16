Jamel Dontez Hatcher: Where is Danielle Boone’s Killer Now?

Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer: Redemption’ dives deep into the 2005 murder case of Danielle Boone at the hands of her boyfriend, Jamel Dontez Hatcher. Although the police charged him and the court sentenced him, he has maintained that it was a mere accident over the years. With the help of an exclusive interview with the convict himself, alongside other members of his family and Danielle’s, the viewers got a detailed account of the tragedy from both sides of the coin, sparking several questions about the whereabouts of Jamel.

Jamel Dontez Hatcher Claimed That Danielle’s Shooting Death Was Accidental

Jamel Dontez Hatcher was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 21, 1986. Though he seemingly hailed from a loving household, the neighborhood didn’t really provide a safe environment. He explained that while growing up, he would always have to look over his shoulder to avoid being jumped or hurt. Jamel had always been a creatively gifted and talented individual and wanted to pursue a career in poetry or make a mark in the world of music. Nevertheless, his hopes for a bright future were quashed when he became involved in the matters of drugs and alcohol. However, his life saw a turning point when he was 17. Danielle Boone entered Jamel’s life as a ray of sunshine and positivity, and he could sense things were going to get just fine. After about a year of knowing each other, they moved in together.

With Danielle’s love and support, things began to change for the better for Jamel. He had improved his ways and was aiming to build a successful life with his beautiful partner. At 18 years of age, the pair got pregnant and welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their lives — Chyanne Hatcher — in April 2005. Sadly, they faced financial hardships soon after, and Jamel began dealing drugs again. On the fateful night of May 5, 2005, Jamel and his friends were chilling at the former’s residence. Along with his pals, Jamel had consumed alcohol and drugs. He said he was not in his senses and was searching the house for a particular gun after his friends left his apartment. The father of one started to think one of his friends stole his gun and was beginning to lose his temper.

He said that he had found a shotgun and was demonstrating his frustration while Danielle was trying to calm him down. According to Jamel’s account, he accidentally shot Danielle in the head in an intoxicated state. The latter instantly died from the gunshot wound. The following day, he was arrested and charged with the murder. During his interrogation, he claimed that at the time of the murder, he was at the house of a friend named Latanya Harper, with whom he had spent the night. Upon questioning Latanya, the authorities learned that although she had slept with Jamel, it was several hours after Danielle’s death. After connecting the dots, the detectives believed that the couple got into a heated argument on the fateful night, and then Jamel landed the fatal blow to her head.

Jamel is Hopeful to Get Released Early From Prison With Support From His Loved Ones

Nearly three years after the shooting death of Danielle Boone, on February 22, 2008, Jamel Dontez Hatcher pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in order to avoid trial and get a reduced sentence. Consequently, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend and the mother of his child. Since Danielle was close to her grandparents, Jamel got in touch with them three years after his sentencing and expressed his regret and guilt. He also showed determination to redeem himself as he completed multiple prison courses. Moreover, in 2014, he even created a program called The Danielle Project, which aims to combat toxic masculinity, something he claimed that he had inculcated early on in his life.

In 2016, Jamel began campaigning for his early release, claiming that he had displayed good behavior during his time in prison. A year or two later, the convict also reached out to his Minnesota-based friend, Janae Bates, a Communications Director for a faith-based community, and asked for her support in getting an early release for him. Having known each other since Jamel was 16, they began bonding as they interacted with one another more and more. The next thing they knew, they began dating before taking the next step in the relationship and getting married on March 3, 2021. Danielle’s grandparents, Ernest and Janet Jenkins, who had been supportive of him and Janae, also attended the wedding via video call.

When Chyanne turned 17, Jamel got in touch with her through a website link that he sent her. Until then, she was raised by Melanie, whom she believed was her biological mother, and had no clue about her actual parents. In the website, he had posted a letter that he had written for her, revealing that he was her father. In November 2022, his daughter, Chyanne, visited him in prison for the first time. Sharing a good bond with Jamel, Chyanne and Melanie also wrote in favor of the convict, showing support for his early release. As of today, Jamel is serving his sentence at Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, Ohio, while still maintaining that Danielle’s death was an accident. Awaiting his parole eligibility date set for late 2025, he continues to fight for his early release with the support of Danielle’s grandparents, his wife, and his daughter, Chyanne.

