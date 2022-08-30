James Curry Murder: Where is James Walker Now?

In April 2002, a gruesome crime at a local adult book store in Rochester, New York, left many shocked and uneasy. James Curry was killed in that store, and just days later, James Walker was arrested for the murder. This very case is featured in the episode ‘Blackout’ on season 3 of Netflix’s ‘I am a Killer.’ The show explored the circumstances surrounding the murder and Walker’s side of the story. So, if you’re curious about the same, we’ve got you covered.

How Did James Curry Die?

James Curry was described as a loner by many, and he had little contact with his family members. At the time of the incident, he worked as a store clerk at an adult book establishment called the Lusty Life Store. At around 2:39 AM on July 7, 2001, Curry became the victim of homicide when a customer at the store used a box cutter to come up from behind him and slit his throat from ear to ear. While Curry bled to death on the floor, the attacker fled the scene.

Who Killed James Curry?

It seemed like the motive was robbery; the cash register appeared to be open at the time, and Curry was found dead away from his counter. According to the show, the authorities looked at the security feed and noticed that a man, later identified as James Walker, entered the store at about 12:35 AM on July 7, 2001. He stayed in the store for a couple of hours, and footage showed Curry leaving his booth minutes before his death.

Then, Walker was seen going behind the counter to grab some money and wiping everything down before fleeing. He was arrested just days later, and as per the show, he provided a detailed account of the murder. But after that, Walker claimed not to remember killing Curry. While Walker didn’t deny it happened, he stated that he had no recollection of it, a problem he claimed had plagued him since childhood.

According to the show, Walker was one of seven siblings growing up in Rochester. His mother drank heavily and often beat him up, leading to him running away from home for short stretches. During these periods, Walker got arrested for minor crimes. On the show, he mentioned struggling to integrate socially and being on medication as a child. But when Walker was off it, he claimed to have blackouts from anywhere between a few hours to three weeks long.

By Walker’s mid-30s, he was a heavy drug user with an extensive criminal history. In 1994, Walker was responsible for an eerily similar attack at a Rochester adult book store. He attacked the clerk, David Ogdenski, with a broken beer bottle and fled. While the clerk survived, Walker was sentenced to prison for eight years for the attack, of which he served five before being released in December 1999.

Where is James Walker Today?

Walker was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder. While he faced a possible death sentence, he was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in May 2002. On the show, Walker wished he had received medication and help before he committed the murder. However, he seems to be doing much better now. After going to prison, Walker got on the required medication and had considered a therapist as well. He also took full responsibility for the murder. Now about 58 years old, Walker remains incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility in Wyoming County, New York.

