James “Jimmy” Friedt: What Happened to the Burger Chef Murder Suspect?

With Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien at the helm, ‘The Speedway Murders’ is a true-crime documentary movie that explores the unsolved murders of the four employees of Burger Chef restaurant in Speedway, Indiana, on November 17, 1978. One of the several primary suspects in the case was James “Jimmy” Friedt, the brother of one of the victims. Thus, questions arise in the minds of the viewers regarding him and his life before and after the suspicion against him.

Machinist James “Jimmy” Friedt Dealt Cocaine on the Side

It was on November 27, 1951, when George Freidt and Carolyn Joan Kline Friedt gave birth to a little bundle of joy in Terre Haute in the form of James W. “Jimmy” Friedt. He was the oldest of four siblings, which included sisters Jo Haflich and Jayne Carol Friedt and a brother named David Friedt. Reports suggested that he went to the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and Purdue University at some point after his high school. However, he seemingly did not graduate with a degree. That did not stop him from getting a job as a machinist at Peerless Pump on the Westside of Indianapolis.

When the horrific murders of four Burger Chef employees in Speedway, Indiana, took place, he was reportedly shocked and devastated as the victims also included his loving sister, Jayne. Following the tragedy, the detectives launched an extensive investigation that led them to suspect several individuals responsible for the killings. In early 1981, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Indianapolis police launched an undercover investigation and busted the 30-year-old Morgantown resident, James Friedt, and a couple of his associates — Rodger Pearson and Daniel Ray — as they sold cocaine to an undercover police agent. On March 5 of the same year, the three men were arrested on charges of conspiracy to sell cocaine.

James “Jimmy” Friedt Was Linked to the Burger Chef Murders Due to His Involvement With Drugs

After James’ arrest, the police also theorized that since he dealt drugs, he might be responsible for getting his sister and her coworkers killed over a drug debt. However, James denied having any hand in the Burger Chef murders right away. Moreover, the authorities could not charge James with anything due to a lack of evidence. Thus, after about six days of digging deep into his life, the detectives cleared him of any involvement in the killing of his sister and other employees of the Burger Chef restaurant. The same could not be said about his cocaine-dealing charges.

In January 1982, James Friedt stood trial for the same and was found guilty by the jury. Upon getting convicted of dealing cocaine, he was given a six-year suspended sentence. Once he completed his sentence, it was reported that he seemingly led a quiet life with his family, which included his son, Dutch Ryan Friedt, and a couple of stepchildren named Angie and Devon Price. In 2004, he reportedly had minor trouble with the law as he received a driving fine. At some point, James relocated to the town of Coatesville. On September 5, 2013, the 61-year-old Burger Chef murder suspect breathed his last breath in the hospital bed of the Hendricks Regional Hospital in Danville, Indiana.

