Jamie Stice Murder: Where is Kathy Coy Now?

In the spring of 2011, a young, expecting mother named Jamie Stice was looking forward to bringing her son into the world and embracing motherhood. However, her dreams were shattered as she was found dead miles away from her Kentucky residence. The tragedy sent shockwaves across the entire community, while the police launched a homicide investigation that swiftly led them to an unlikely perpetrator. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are covered in Investigation Discovery’s ‘Signs Of A Psychopath: I Had Everybody Fooled,’ which also features insightful interviews with Jamie’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.

Jamie Stice’s Remains Were Discovered a Day After Her Son Was Taken to a Hospital

On November 21, 1989, in Warren County, Kentucky, Jeanine and Terry Allen Stice welcomed Jamie Michelle Stice into the world as a little bundle of joy. Growing up in a seemingly loving and supportive household, she shared a close-knit bond with her two brothers, Terry Stice II and Eric Stice, and three sisters, Kimberly, Dawn, and Angela Stice. The member of Living Hope Baptist Church worked as a babysitter to get by. By the time she turned 21, Jamie was pregnant with her son, Isaiah Allen Stice Reynolds, who was due in late May 2011. Unfortunately, more than a month earlier, on April 13, the mother-to-be met her untimely demise before she could enter motherhood.

That same day, a woman arrived at the Bowling Green Medical Center with a newborn boy, who turned out to be Jamie’s son, Isaiah Allen Stice Reynolds. After the hospital informed the police about the suspicious birth, they began investigating, and on the following day, they discovered 21-year-old Jamie’s remains in a wooded area near an abandoned property off the highway in the Oakland area of Kentucky, miles away from her Morgantown, Kentucky, residence.

The Killer Claimed Jamie’s Newborn Son Was Hers

The investigation into Jamie Stice’s killing began when a woman named Kathy Michelle Coy arrived at the hospital with newborn Isaiah and claimed that it was her son. Since she showed no signs of having given birth, the detectives arrested and interviewed Kathy at the hospital. It turned out that Jamie and Kathy were Facebook friends, as Kathy lured the pregnant woman out of her home by telling her they were going to shop for baby supplies. As per investigative reports, the suspect used a stun gun to subdue Jamie before slashing her wrists and neck. Kathy then reportedly cut the baby from Jamie and brought the newborn, ovaries, and a uterus to the local hospital, with the umbilical cord still attached.

During the interview, Kathy insisted that she gave birth to Isaiah, claiming that she had bought the newborn for $550. At the time, she had two children of her own, but they lived with other relatives. Meanwhile, the investigators also searched for Kathy’s home and computer to find the link between her and Jamie. They also found a stun gun and two knives, which were potentially used to carry out the killing. Eventually, the accused led the police to the wooded area, where Jamie’s remains were found. A few days later, in April 2011, Kathy Michelle Coy was charged with the murder and kidnapping of Jamie Stice.

Kathy Coy is Currently Incarcerated at a Kentucky Prison

Several months later, on February 17, 2012, Kathy Michelle Coy pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the killing of Jamie Stice and cutting her unborn child from her womb, in order to avoid the death penalty. According to the prosecution, the defendant also tried to involve her 14-year-old daughter in the gruesome crime. During the hearing, Kathy also took the stand and confessed to befriending Jamie Stice on Facebook and killing her before stealing his baby.

Jamie’s brother, Eric Stice, also took the stand and stated, “There’s no justice that can be served. The worst possible thing that they could do to her would not suffice the actions she committed. She took a beautiful, innocent young lady from a world of people who loved her, including an infant son.” On March 1, 2012, Kathy was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Eric once again expressed his grief on the stand, stating, “There is no justice in this case. Words cannot express what I would do to Kathy Coy if I could.” As of today, 48-year-old Kathy Michelle Coy is serving her sentence at Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Shelby County, Kentucky.

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